Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Peter Drury's poetic commentary in Man United's thrilling win over Aston Villa gives fans goosebumps (WATCH)

    Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund guided Manchester United to a 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa in their Premier League clash on Tuesday, and fans couldn't get enough of Peter Drury gracing the Old Trafford thriller with his poetic words.

    football Peter Drury's poetic commentary in Man United's thrilling win over Aston Villa gives fans goosebumps (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 1:27 PM IST

    Manchester United found themselves trailing 0-2 against Aston Villa, with goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker putting them in a precarious position at halftime during their Premier League clash on Tuesday. It appeared to be heading towards another embarrassing defeat for the Red Devils. However, a halftime talk by manager Erik ten Hag proved pivotal. In a stunning second-half turnaround, Man United orchestrated a comeback, netting three goals through Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund. The comeback win, orchestrated by ten Hag, proved to be a memorable moment as they secured a 3-2 victory against Unai Emery's Aston Villa.

    Following this thrilling win, Manchester United fans shared videos of legendary football commentator Peter Drury's poetic words from the Old Trafford clash, including his commentary following Hojlund's match-winning goal. 

    Meanwhile, when questioned about the halftime discussion that sparked the comeback, the Manchester United manager was prompted to share insights into the inspiring talk he delivered to the players. “Keep believing. I think our fans they deserved it. They are always behind us and we’ve had so many setbacks. So I’m really pleased from the performance of this team," Ten Hag said.

    “What kind of team can handle and deal with the amount of setbacks we have had? They are resilient, they have showed character and their personality to turn it around. I am very pleased with the performance of this team," the Man United boss added.

    “Keep going, even when you get setbacks. Again we had so many setbacks today as well. Two set plays and we lose focus, also you can say very well done from Villa. But we created moments in the first half and you get disappointed you don’t score. Straight after half-time we have a goal which is offside. But I am very pleased with the strength of my team and the character the team showed," the Dutchman stated.

    Also read: Erik ten Hag's uncertain future: Why days of Manchester United's 'dead man walking' are numbered

    In dire need of a victory following a string of poor performances and a recent loss to West Ham United in the Premier League, Manchester United found themselves striving to salvage their season. Having already been eliminated from both European and Carabao Cup competitions, their aspirations were narrowed down to securing a top-four finish in the league to conclude the season on a positive note.

    Manager Ten Hag expressed admiration for Garnacho, showering him with praise for his impressive performance. “He played a fantastic game. He was so disappointed after West Ham that he didn’t score his one-on-ones. Now he’s scored twice and it’s a reward for all the effort and work he puts in," he said.

    Man United travel away to Nottingham Forest in their next Premier League match.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 1:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rahul Dravid's surprise bowling stint at the Centurion (WATCH) osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rahul Dravid's surprise bowling stint at the Centurion (WATCH)

    Football ISL 2023-24: Coach Sergio Lobera lauds Odisha FC's performance against Punjab FC and clean sheets streak osf

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Sergio Lobera lauds Odisha FC's performance against Punjab FC and clean sheets streak

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled after Pat Cummins castles him with a beauty; sparks meme fest (WATCH) snt

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled after Pat Cummins castles him with a beauty; sparks meme fest (WATCH)

    Royal welcome for MI captain Hardik Pandya at Jamnagar's Reliance Industries; video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Royal welcome for MI captain Hardik Pandya at Jamnagar's Reliance Industries; video goes viral (WATCH)

    WFI row: Rahul Gandhi trolled for meeting Bajrang Punia; wrestling and exercising along with Olympian snt

    WFI row: Rahul Gandhi trolled for meeting Bajrang Punia; wrestling and exercising along with Olympian

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rahul Dravid's surprise bowling stint at the Centurion (WATCH) osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rahul Dravid's surprise bowling stint at the Centurion (WATCH)

    Rajnath Singh in Jammu and Kashmir to review security situation, days after terror attack AJR

    Rajnath Singh in Jammu and Kashmir to review security situation, days after terror attack

    Kerala: Woman kills her 36-day-old infant in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly over financial crisis rkn

    Kerala: Woman kills her 36-day-old infant in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly over financial crisis

    Salim Khan expresses happiness on Arbaaz Khan's 2nd marriage: "ye koi gunaah nahi.." SHG

    Salim Khan expresses happiness on Arbaaz Khan's 2nd marriage: "ye koi gunaah nahi.."

    Shruti Haasan, Shantanu Hazarika shut down marriage rumours amid Orry's reddit comment; takes dig at him ATG

    Shruti Haasan, Shantanu Hazarika shut down marriage rumours amid Orry's reddit comment; takes dig at him

    Recent Videos

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon