Pep Guardiola opens up on future at Man City, 100 charges, possible treble and next target - WATCH

Pep Guardiola is just two games - the FA Cup final against Manchester United and the Champions League final against Inter Milan - from winning the treble with Manchester City, a feat only Sir Alex Ferguson has achieved in English football.

Pep Guardiola has called for a speedy resolution to the allegations that Manchester City broke Premier League financial regulations, but he has also vowed to remain as manager regardless of the outcome of the probe.

The Premier League submitted Man City's case to an independent commission in February after the club was accused of more than 100 financial rule violations stretching from 2009/10 to 2017/18, but the club categorically denies the accusations. Man City has won the title in five of the last six seasons.

When the allegations surfaced, Guardiola was adamant that City were innocent and declared that the team had already been "condemned," allaying any concerns that he could be tempted to quit the Etihad.

The City manager also reiterated his desire to remain at the top role and stated the club "want to defend our principles".

"I will stay next season," Guardiola said ahead of Wednesday's trip to Brighton. "I will stay. When 100 breaches from the Premier League against us, don't worry, we will be there."

"What I would like is for the Premier League, or the judges, to make [a decision] as soon as possible," he added.

"Maybe we did something wrong, everyone will know it, and if we are like we believe we are, like we have done as a club for many years in the right way, then the people stop talking about that. We would love it tomorrow," Guardiola noted.

"Hopefully they are not so busy, and judges can see it and listen to both sides, and at the end decide what is the best. Because in the end I know firmly that what we won on the pitch we deserve it, I don't have any doubts," the City boss added.

Asked if it had been a frustrating wait, Guardiola added: "We accept it is there. If it happens, it happens. So let's go. Come on, 24 hours, let's go, sit down, talk, both sides, lawyers present, don't wait one year, three years, why not do it quickly?

"Come on. As soon as possible, for the benefit of everyone. But I know there are many cases around the world, injustices. Hopefully we can do it as soon as possible," he said.

Asked if winning it all could tempt him to call a day on his time at City, Guardiola, who has a deal until 2025, said: "Right now I'm not thinking of leaving. But, who knows?

"I would like to continue next season here, independent of the results, but I don't know how it is going to feel, winning or losing, the two finals ahead of us. I still have a contract, and when I sign I want to respect the clubs."

In another interview with Sky Sports, Pep Guardiola said he will not start thinking about the treble until Man City get to Istanbul with two trophies in the bag. "Look at United, it was once in the lifetime of the UK, and the way they won against Bayern Munich... it's so difficult," he said.

When asked if Man City win treble, what would be his next target, Guardiola cheekily responded, "Score a goal against Spurs away."