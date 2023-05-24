Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pep Guardiola opens up on future at Man City, 100 charges, possible treble and next target - WATCH

    Pep Guardiola is just two games - the FA Cup final against Manchester United and the Champions League final against Inter Milan - from winning the treble with Manchester City, a feat only Sir Alex Ferguson has achieved in English football.

    football Pep Guardiola opens up on future at Man City, 100 charges, possible treble and next target - WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 24, 2023, 1:09 PM IST

    Pep Guardiola has called for a speedy resolution to the allegations that Manchester City broke Premier League financial regulations, but he has also vowed to remain as manager regardless of the outcome of the probe.

    The Premier League submitted Man City's case to an independent commission in February after the club was accused of more than 100 financial rule violations stretching from 2009/10 to 2017/18, but the club categorically denies the accusations. Man City has won the title in five of the last six seasons.

    Also read: 36 goals, 1 EPL trophy: Haaland explains what title win means to him

    When the allegations surfaced, Guardiola was adamant that City were innocent and declared that the team had already been "condemned," allaying any concerns that he could be tempted to quit the Etihad.

    The City manager also reiterated his desire to remain at the top role and stated the club "want to defend our principles".

    "I will stay next season," Guardiola said ahead of Wednesday's trip to Brighton. "I will stay. When 100 breaches from the Premier League against us, don't worry, we will be there."

    "What I would like is for the Premier League, or the judges, to make [a decision] as soon as possible," he added. 

    "Maybe we did something wrong, everyone will know it, and if we are like we believe we are, like we have done as a club for many years in the right way, then the people stop talking about that. We would love it tomorrow," Guardiola noted.

    "Hopefully they are not so busy, and judges can see it and listen to both sides, and at the end decide what is the best. Because in the end I know firmly that what we won on the pitch we deserve it, I don't have any doubts," the City boss added.

    Also read: 'We are the champions': How Man City stars celebrated winning 3rd Premier League title in a row (WATCH)

    Asked if it had been a frustrating wait, Guardiola added: "We accept it is there. If it happens, it happens. So let's go. Come on, 24 hours, let's go, sit down, talk, both sides, lawyers present, don't wait one year, three years, why not do it quickly? 

    "Come on. As soon as possible, for the benefit of everyone. But I know there are many cases around the world, injustices. Hopefully we can do it as soon as possible," he said.

    Guardiola is just two games - the FA Cup final against Manchester United and the Champions League final against Inter Milan - from winning the treble with Man City, a feat only Sir Alex Ferguson has achieved in English football.

    Asked if winning it all could tempt him to call a day on his time at City, Guardiola, who has a deal until 2025, said: "Right now I'm not thinking of leaving. But, who knows? 

    "I would like to continue next season here, independent of the results, but I don't know how it is going to feel, winning or losing, the two finals ahead of us. I still have a contract, and when I sign I want to respect the clubs."

    Also read: Man City is EPL champion again: Fans troll Arsenal's 'bottle job' with memes galore

    In another interview with Sky Sports, Pep Guardiola said he will not start thinking about the treble until Man City get to Istanbul with two trophies in the bag. "Look at United, it was once in the lifetime of the UK, and the way they won against Bayern Munich... it's so difficult," he said.

    When asked if Man City win treble, what would be his next target, Guardiola cheekily responded, "Score a goal against Spurs away."

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 1:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Why could not Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB win the Indian Premier League despite having a strong team on paper?-ayh

    Why couldn't Royal Challengers Bangalore win the IPL despite having a strong team on paper?

    PM Narendra Modi states India-Australia ties in T20 mode invites Albanese and fans for ICC ODI World Cup 2023 snt

    PM Modi states India-Australia ties in 'T20 mode'; invites Albanese and fans for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

    IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni breaks his silence over retirement after guiding CSK to 10th tournament final (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: MS Dhoni breaks his silence over retirement after guiding CSK to 10th tournament final (WATCH)

    football saudi pro league Cristiano Ronaldo lauds Al-Nassr teammates and fans after securing comeback against Al-Shabab snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo lauds Al-Nassr teammates and fans after securing comeback against Al-Shabab

    IPL 2023 playoff Qualifier 1 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad splendid knock sees CSK to the final vs GT fans hopeful of title conquest-ayh

    IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: Gaikwad's splendid knock sees CSK to the final vs GT; fans hopeful of title conquest

    Recent Stories

    Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress goes BOLD by flaunting sexy body in gem-stones-inspired bikini vma

    Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress goes BOLD by flaunting sexy body in gem-stones-inspired bikini

    Motorola Edge 30 available for Rs 899 on Flipkart ahead of Motorola Edge 40 Here is how you can grab the deal gcw

    Motorola Edge 30 available for Rs 899 on Flipkart? Here's how you can grab the deal

    Arijit Singh wins over internet for his simplicity Goes grocery shopping on scooter in West Bengal (ARB)

    Arijit Singh wins over internet for his simplicity, goes grocery shopping on scooter in West Bengal

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver arrested for allegedly misbehaving with woman passenger anr

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver arrested for allegedly misbehaving with woman passenger

    IPL 2023: Why could not Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB win the Indian Premier League despite having a strong team on paper?-ayh

    Why couldn't Royal Challengers Bangalore win the IPL despite having a strong team on paper?

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon