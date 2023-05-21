Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We are the champions': How Man City stars celebrated winning 3rd Premier League title in a row (WATCH)

    Manchester City has successfully retained its crown as the English champion by winning the 2022-23 EPL. Meanwhile, the club's stars celebrated on Saturday during a watch party after Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest, which assured its title.

    football 'We are the champions': How Manchester City stars celebrated winning 3rd Premier League title in a row (WATCH)-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 21, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

    It was another splendid year for English champion Manchester City. Although it had a turbulent start to the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 season, with Arsenal dominating at the table-top most of the time, the latter failed to hold on to its form and advantage, while the former was in a deadly form in the latter stages of the event, securing its third successive title run.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    It all happened on Saturday when the Gunners were on a trip to a then-relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest. However, the hosts sprang a surprise as it upset the visitors 1-0, securing its EPL survival, besides ensuring that the Cityzens emerged as the champion for the third straight season. Meanwhile, the City stars had organised a watch party in Manchester on Saturday as they celebrated following the title win.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    ALSO SEE: MAN CITY IS EPL CHAMPION AGAIN - FANS TROLL ARSENAL'S 'BOTTLE JOB' AS MEMES GALORE

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Following the title victory, City head coach Pep Guardiola recorded, "The joy [of winning] is so nice. It is amazing being here. Nothing will change for us if we lift it, but if we want to be considered one of the best teams, we have to win the Champions League. My opinion is not going to change but to be in the books – the real books – we have to be there.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Also, City skipper Ilkay Gundogan added, “To have helped the club win a third straight Premier League title is something very special. The Premier League is without doubt the most demanding and competitive league in the world so that tells you everything about what an achievement this is. This squad is so talented and so special and to have been captain this season has been an enormous privilege.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Later, defender Kyle Walker said, “Arsenal pushed us right to the limit they’ve been fantastic, so all credit to them. We just went on an incredible run, they had a few hiccups, and we capitalised on it, and we’ve managed to end up where we have now. It’s the players we’ve got. We’re a bunch of lads who have achieved so much over the last number of years, and we understand the standards we’ve set."

     

    Last Updated May 21, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
