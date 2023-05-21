Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man City is EPL champion again: Fans troll Arsenal's 'bottle job' with memes galore

    EPL: Manchester City was crowned champion for the third straight time on Saturday after Arsenal was stunned by Nottingham Forest away from home. Following the same, the visitors were trolled with memes for their 'bottle job' in the title race.

    football Manchester City is EPL English Premier League champion again: Fans troll Arsenal 'bottle job' as memes galore-ayh
    First Published May 21, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

    English champion Manchester City retained its crown for the third consecutive time, winning its ninth league title. It happened when second-placed Arsenal was dumped by a then-relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest, as the latter won at home 1-0 to secure its English Premier League (EPL) status. Meanwhile, the former was trolled with memes for 'bottling' its first title-winning chance in 17 years, having been at the top of the table for nearly nine months.

    While one fan shared an Arsenal energy drink and signified its 'bottling' experience this year by noting, “No words needed,” another wrote, “The last time Arsenal won the Premier League, owning a Nokia 1100 was considered a flex.” Also, another Twitter handle trolled the Gunners by authoring, "Arsenal wore black jerseys for their own funeral. R.I.P 2022/23 Premier League title charge."

    On the contrary, in case you are unaware, Arsenal became the longest-reigning table-top team in an EPL season to not win the title (248 days). In the meantime, another fan was left bewildered at Arsenal's inability to win the league title, as he questioned, "How will we tell our kids Arsenal DID NOT win this league?"

    On the other hand, Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta congratulated the Cityzens on retaining the crown and said, “[Man City] deserve to be the champions. They’ve done it for 38 games, and we haven’t been able to do that. That’s it, and from my side, I apologise because we have generated belief that we could do it, and in the end, the team wasn’t able to do it, and that is…"

    Last Updated May 21, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
