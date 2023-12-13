Pep Guardiola nominated for the 2023 FIFA Best Men's Coach

Pep Guardiola earns a coveted spot among the finalists for the 2023 FIFA Best Men's Coach award, setting the stage for a thrilling contest against Simone Inzaghi and Luciano Spalletti.

Pep Guardiola has secured a spot in the top three for the prestigious 2023 FIFA Best Men's Coach award. Our esteemed coach faces stiff competition from Inter's Simone Inzaghi and Luciano Spalletti, currently representing Italy and formerly associated with Napoli.

The winner is set to be unveiled at a ceremony scheduled for January 15 in London. This marks Guardiola's third consecutive nomination, having been a contender in 2022 and 2021. He previously featured on the shortlist in 2019.

After guiding City to an unprecedented Treble in the 2022/23 season, Guardiola solidifies his standing as arguably the greatest manager in football history. Remarkably, he is the sole manager to achieve two Trebles in European football, replicating his earlier success with Barcelona.

Throughout the domestic season of 2022/23, Pep led City to a historic third successive Premier League title – the fifth in six years. Overcoming an eight-point deficit against Arsenal in April, the team clinched the title with three matches to spare. Subsequently, City secured its seventh FA Cup crown with a thrilling 2-1 triumph over Manchester United in the inaugural all-Manchester cup final at Wembley.

The culmination of these triumphs occurred in Istanbul, where Rodrigo's second-half goal against Inter secured City's maiden Champions League title. Adding to the accolades, a penalty shoot-out victory against Sevilla in August resulted in City lifting the UEFA Super Cup for the first time.

With the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia approaching, Guardiola has the opportunity to lead City to a fifth major trophy in a calendar year. Congratulations to Pep on his well-deserved nomination, and the entire City community eagerly anticipates the prospect of him claiming the prestigious award in January.

