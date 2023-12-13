Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pep Guardiola nominated for the 2023 FIFA Best Men's Coach

    Pep Guardiola earns a coveted spot among the finalists for the 2023 FIFA Best Men's Coach award, setting the stage for a thrilling contest against Simone Inzaghi and Luciano Spalletti.

    football Pep Guardiola nominated for the 2023 FIFA Best Men's Coach osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 8:04 PM IST

    Pep Guardiola has secured a spot in the top three for the prestigious 2023 FIFA Best Men's Coach award. Our esteemed coach faces stiff competition from Inter's Simone Inzaghi and Luciano Spalletti, currently representing Italy and formerly associated with Napoli.

    The winner is set to be unveiled at a ceremony scheduled for January 15 in London. This marks Guardiola's third consecutive nomination, having been a contender in 2022 and 2021. He previously featured on the shortlist in 2019.

    After guiding City to an unprecedented Treble in the 2022/23 season, Guardiola solidifies his standing as arguably the greatest manager in football history. Remarkably, he is the sole manager to achieve two Trebles in European football, replicating his earlier success with Barcelona.

    Throughout the domestic season of 2022/23, Pep led City to a historic third successive Premier League title – the fifth in six years. Overcoming an eight-point deficit against Arsenal in April, the team clinched the title with three matches to spare. Subsequently, City secured its seventh FA Cup crown with a thrilling 2-1 triumph over Manchester United in the inaugural all-Manchester cup final at Wembley.

    The culmination of these triumphs occurred in Istanbul, where Rodrigo's second-half goal against Inter secured City's maiden Champions League title. Adding to the accolades, a penalty shoot-out victory against Sevilla in August resulted in City lifting the UEFA Super Cup for the first time.

    With the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia approaching, Guardiola has the opportunity to lead City to a fifth major trophy in a calendar year. Congratulations to Pep on his well-deserved nomination, and the entire City community eagerly anticipates the prospect of him claiming the prestigious award in January.

    Also Read: Manchester United bows out of Champions League with 0-1 defeat to Bayern Munich

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 8:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Manchester United bows out of Champions League with 0-1 defeat to Bayern Munich osf

    Manchester United bows out of Champions League with 0-1 defeat to Bayern Munich

    Mohammed Shami recommended for Arjuna Award after stellar performance in ODI World Cup 2023 snt

    Mohammed Shami recommended for Arjuna Award after stellar performance in ODI World Cup 2023

    cricket India vs South Africa: KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah's playful exchange in the nets goes viral (WATCH) osf

    India vs South Africa: KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah's playful exchange in the nets goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket Rohit Sharma reflects on the emotional rollercoaster of ICC World Cup 2023 osf

    Rohit Sharma reflects on the emotional rollercoaster of ICC World Cup 2023 (WATCH)

    cricket MS Dhoni's heartwarming birthday bash: A rare glimpse into the legend's celebratory side (WATCH) osf

    MS Dhoni's heartwarming birthday bash: A rare glimpse into the legend's celebratory side (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Parliament security breach: Congress move to politicise incident backfires, takes down Rahul Gandhi

    Parliament security breach: Congress move to politicise incident backfires, takes down Rahul Gandhi

    Parsley to thyme: 7 spices/herbs used to elevate taste of Soups ATG EAI

    Parsley to thyme: 7 spices/herbs used to elevate taste of Soups

    Carrot to Pomegranate: 7 fruit juices that are best for Skin ATG EAI

    Carrot to Pomegranate: 7 fruit juices that are best for Skin

    football Michael Owen's top 10 quotes: Wisdom from a Football legend osf

    Michael Owen's top 10 quotes: Wisdom from a Football legend

    2 decade old video of Amazon Jeff Bezos sharing business advice goes viral Elon Musk reacts gcw

    2-decade-old video of Amazon's Jeff Bezos sharing business advice goes viral; Elon Musk reacts

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon