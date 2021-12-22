  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Saint-Germain hit by COVID-19 ahead of Lorient visit; Kehrer and Dina Ebimbe test positive

    Two Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid-19 and a third is in isolation, the club said Wednesday a few hours before a Ligue 1 match at Lorient.

    football Paris Saint-Germain PSG hit by COVID-19 ahead of Lorient visit Kehrer and Dina Ebimbe test positive
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lorient, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 9:17 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Paris Saint-Germain is the latest club in Europe to be hit by the Covid-19 wave ahead of a critical Ligue 1 clash at Lorient. Two players, Thilo Kehrer and Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe tested positive and missed the match on Wednesday (December 22) night. In a statement, the French giant confirmed that midfielder Leandro Paredes had been placed in isolation 'as a precaution.' 

    PSG are one of the many Ligue 1 teams to reveal Covid-19 positive tests, although not at the same level as England, where matches have been postponed in Premier League and lower division. The Covid-19 outbreak in the PSG squad comes just days after striker Kylian Mbappe celebrated his 23rd birthday with teammates at a birthday party.

    After revealing that the German international defender Kehrer and the French midfielder Dina-Ebimbe tested Covid-19 positive, the club said that the players are subject to appropriate health protocol. Both the players and Paredes, who is now in isolation, played Sunday's 3-0 French Cup victory over Entente Feignies-Aulnoye.

    Also read: Round-up 2021: From Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub to Champions League re-draw - 10 controversial football moments

    As per the latest Ligue 1 protocols, a team can play if it has 20 available players, including a goalkeeper; hence tonight's Lorient game is expected to occur as per schedule. Apart from announcing the positive tests, the French giant also released a list of 22 players, including Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, who made the trip to Brittany. If the 35-year-old Spanish defender features in tonight's clash, it will be the first time since joining PSG from Real Madrid in July that Ramos will appear in two consecutive games. So far, Ramos has appeared in one league game in November and played 45 minutes in the French Cup clash on Sunday.

    Meanwhile, PSG will play the Lorient game without Mbappe and Neymar, with the former suspended for accumulating three yellow cards in 10 Ligue 1 games and the latter being injured.

    Other French league clubs have also reported Covid-19 positive tests. Bordeaux's game against Lille will take place as scheduled after they said no further players had tested positive. Earlier this week, nine of their squad and six backroom staff members had tested positive. Meanwhile, Reims and Angers have been affected by the former -- who play Marseille -- announcing six positive tests: four players and two staff members. Angers did not give the number of positive tests but said they would delay their departure for Montpellier.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2021, 9:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy charged with 7th count of rape

    Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy charged with 7th count of rape

    I would see negative stories about Pakistan in International Cricket Council (ICC) offices notice boards - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Faisal Hasnain-ayh

    Pakistan cricket CEO admits country's reputation and perception a problem

    Was Virat Kohli part of Money Heist Watch Cheeku's cheeky response in helium-inhaled voice

    Was Virat Kohli part of Money Heist? Watch Cheeku's cheeky response in helium-inhaled voice

    ICC Rankings Marnus Labuschagne surpasses Joe Root as No. 1 Test batter Babar Azam reclaims T20I crown

    ICC Rankings: Marnus Labuschagne surpasses Joe Root as No. 1 Test batter; Babar Azam reclaims T20I crown

    Hindu temple vandalised: Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria slams PM Imran Khan-ayh

    Hindu temple vandalised: Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria slams PM Imran Khan

    Recent Stories

    Did Nora Fatehi's BMW gifted by Sukesh Chandrasekhar met with an accident? Read this RCB

    Did Nora Fatehi's BMW gifted by Sukesh Chandrasekhar met with an accident? Read this

    Alia Bhatt groove to Justin Bieber peaches along with her girl gang WATCH drb

    Alia Bhatt grooves to Justin Bieber’s ‘peaches’ along with her girl-gang (WATCH)

    Round up-2021: From The Kapil Sharma Show to Kaun Banega Crorepati here are the most watched shows SCJ

    Round up-2021: From The Kapil Sharma Show to Kaun Banega Crorepati here are the most watched shows

    China to pass stringent law protecting women's rights as criticism of suppressing #MeToo movement grows-dnm

    China to pass stringent law protecting women’s rights as criticism of suppressing #MeToo movement grows

    football Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy charged with 7th count of rape

    Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy charged with 7th count of rape

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon
    uk court orders dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay ex wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein 550 million pounds divorce

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce

    Video Icon
    Harvard professor Charles Lieber found guilty of hiding ties to China

    Harvard professor, Charles Lieber, found guilty of hiding ties to China

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic before CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United DC: ATKMB has a lot of ambition, I'm happy to be here - Juan Ferrando on NEUFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB has a lot of ambition, I'm happy to be here - Juan Ferrando on NEUFC win

    Video Icon