No Messi vs Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia? PSG star makes key decision regarding his future

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi's future continues to hog the headlines worldwide, with his contract at Parc des Princes expiring in June. While reports suggest that contract extension talks between the Argentine and the Parisian club are ongoing, a critical decision regarding the 35-year-old forward's future has reportedly been taken.

According to SPORT, Messi has decided not to join a Saudi Arabian club, sparking massive disappointment among football enthusiasts anticipating the renewal of his rivalry with Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo. Earlier reports claimed that Al-Hilal was preparing to offer Argentina's World Cup 2022-winning captain a staggering 194 million pounds per year deal. However, reports now claim that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has ruled out a move to the Middle Eastern nation and wants to continue playing in Europe.

The report adds that PSG is finalising the details of a second offer to Messi to extend his contract, and chances of the legendary Argentine staying in Paris for one more year are high. Qatar is reportedly desperate to keep the World Cup winner in the French capital and wants him to be a key part of next season's project. The Ligue 1 club is once again a bit of a mess after being kicked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

Barcelona too is keen to bring Messi back to Camp Nou, but the Catalan club will need to sort their finances to bring the club legend for one last dance. Last week, Barca defender Sergi Roberto stated that the Argentine must return to the La Liga side in the summer since he is not entitled to the treatment he receives in Paris.

"With open arms, who wouldn't be ready for Messi's return. In the end, we don't want to talk too much because it's up to him, the president, the coach, or whoever, but if it's up to the players, we're already waiting for him," the Barcelona defender said.

Talking about the treatment Messi receives from PSG fans, Roberto added, "You don't understand why, he is having good seasons in Paris, scoring a lot of goals, assisting... They've taken it out on him because of the elimination, but he's a spectacular player and it's very bad that a player of this level is treated in this way. We're going to treat him very well here if he comes."

A move to the United States has yet to be ruled out, with MLS side Inter Miami keen on signing the legendary forward.

After the international break, when PSG will likely pick up their efforts to convince the Argentine star to renew, the destiny of the sport's finest player will probably be decided. Time will tell if Messi stays at Parc des Princes or moves to another club in Europe or elsewhere. For now, Saudi Arabia has reportedly been ruled out, so fans may have to wait to see if there will witness the mouth-watering Messi vs Ronaldo once again.