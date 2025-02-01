Neymar returns to Santos: Video of Brazilian star arriving in helicopter to sign deal goes viral (WATCH)

Brazilian football icon Neymar has made a sensational return to Santos FC after a brief and injury-riddled spell at Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. The 32-year-old arrived in style, touching down at the club's stadium by helicopter to sign his contract, much to the excitement of the Santos fans.

WATCH: Neymar arrives in helicopter to sign Santos deal

Neymar, who joined Al-Hilal in August 2023, struggled with injuries during his time in Saudi Arabia, making only seven appearances for the club. His playing time was limited to just 428 minutes, prompting both parties to mutually agree to terminate his contract. With that, Neymar is now free to return to the club where he first rose to global prominence.

This move marks a homecoming for Neymar, who had a remarkable tenure with Santos before making the move to Barcelona in 2013. During his time with the Brazilian club, he played 225 matches, scoring 136 goals and providing 64 assists — stats that still stand as the highest in his career for any single club.

Neymar has signed an initial deal with Santos until the end of the current season, giving fans hope that the Brazilian star can regain his form and fitness. The big question now is whether he can return to his best and make a significant impact for Brazil in the 2026 World Cup.

As Neymar enters this new chapter in his illustrious career, the football world will be watching closely to see if he can once again take Santos to new heights while preparing for the challenges that lie ahead on the international stage.

Latest Videos