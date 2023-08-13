Now, Neymar eyes Saudi Arabia move: Al-Hilal offers PSG star 100 million euros

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The future of football superstar Neymar has remained a focal point during the current summer transfer window. With a notable six-year tenure at Paris Saint-Germain drawing to a close, the anticipation of his next destination has ignited speculation

    Football Neymar close to Al Hilal move following lucrative 100 million contract proposal
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    Throughout the ongoing summer transfer window, Neymar's impending decision has remained a hot topic in the football realm. After a commendable six-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain, the skilled forward is anticipated to bid adieu to the French capital this season, and the list of potential suitors vying for his signature is far from short. While Neymar has expressed his desire to return to Barcelona, an unexpected twist appears to be unfolding as Saudi Arabia emerges as a potential destination that could alter his career trajectory significantly. Recent developments suggest that PSG and Al Hilal, a major football force in Saudi Arabia, have managed to strike a significant deal that may soon see Neymar donning the colours of the Saudi club.

    Renowned football insider Fabrice Hawkins has reported that Neymar's move to Saudi Arabia is imminent. A noteworthy agreement between PSG and Al Hilal, valued at 'several million dollars,' has paved the way for this potential transfer. Brazilian news outlet UOL has even ventured to specify that Al Hilal's initial offer to Neymar hovered around the €80 million mark. However, the Saudi powerhouse has escalated their bid to an impressive €100 million, aiming to sway Neymar's decision. This move comes in response to the Brazilian's reported willingness to consider joining Barcelona for a substantial €15 million salary.

    Intriguingly, reliable football journalist Fabrizio Romano has indicated that Neymar is genuinely intrigued by Al Hilal's revised offer and is actively contemplating the prospect of aligning with the Saudi giants. This development marks a significant shift from Neymar's initial priority of reuniting with Barcelona for the upcoming season.

    PSG confirm Kylian Mbappe's reintegration back into first team amid transfer drama

    The head coach of the Catalan club, has not appeared to be overly enthusiastic about this proposition. Moreover, the financial constraints faced by Barcelona have rendered the possibility of securing Neymar's return to Camp Nou implausible. With Ousmane Dembele's departure to PSG and the subsequent void left in their attacking ranks, Barcelona is grappling with the urgency to acquire both a new attacker and a right-back in the upcoming weeks.

    As Neymar's journey takes an unexpected turn towards Al Hilal, the football fraternity waits with bated breath to witness the final destination of one of the sport's most illustrious talents. The impending weeks hold the potential to reshape not only Neymar's career but also the landscape of the clubs seeking to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 4:36 PM IST
