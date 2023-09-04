Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MLS 2023: Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC (Watch)

    In a thrilling Major League Soccer (MLS) encounter, Lionel Messi showcased his brilliance as Inter Miami secured a commanding 3-1 win over Los Angeles FC. 

    Football MLS 2023: Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 4:48 PM IST

    In a Major League Soccer showdown, Inter Miami showcased their prowess with a 3-1 victory against Los Angeles FC, with Lionel Messi playing a pivotal role. Despite not finding the net for the second consecutive game, the Argentine maestro contributed two assists that proved instrumental in securing the win.

    The BMO Stadium witnessed a star-studded crowd, featuring notable figures like Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Toby Maguire.

    While LAFC dominated the first half and created numerous scoring opportunities, their inability to convert chances proved costly. Inter Miami's 14th-minute goal, courtesy of Facundo Farías, defied the run of play, with Tomás Avilés providing the assist. Messi came close to adding another goal, but John McCarthy's exceptional save thwarted the visitors, leaving Selena Gomez astonished in the stands.

    However, Miami extended their lead shortly after the break, with Messi once again playing a central role. The 36-year-old orchestrated Jordi Alba's goal, with the former Barcelona star calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

    As the game neared its conclusion, Messi delivered yet another exceptional assist, setting up Leonardo Campana for Inter's third goal. Although Ryan Hollingshead pulled one back for LAFC, it was a meager consolation as they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat. With this latest triumph, they find themselves eight points behind ninth-place D.C. United in the MLS Eastern Conference playoff race.

    Also Read: Jude Bellingham matches Cristiano Ronaldo's record with late winner against Getafe

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 4:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football premier league Roy Keane 'headbutted' by fan during Arsenal vs Man United clash; fans recall tunnelgate with Patrick Vieira snt

    Roy Keane 'headbutted' by fan during Arsenal vs Man United clash; fans recall tunnelgate with Patrick Vieira

    Cricket 'Can't wait for this new chapter...': Jasprit Bumrah welcomes son with heart-warming Instagram post osf

    'Can't wait for this new chapter...': Jasprit Bumrah welcomes son with heart-warming Instagram post

    Football Premier League 2023/22: Arteta sheds light on Rice's goal and more after thrilling win over Man United osf

    Premier League 2023/22: Arteta sheds light on Rice's goal and more after thrilling win over Man United

    Football LaLiga 2023/24: Barcelona secures gritty victory over Osasuna with Lewandowski's late penalty osf

    LaLiga 2023/24: Barcelona secures gritty victory over Osasuna with Lewandowski's late penalty

    Cricket BCCI annual general meeting to be held in Goa: Key decisions await on IPL council and selection committee osf

    BCCI annual general meeting to be held in Goa: Key decisions await on IPL council and selection committee

    Recent Stories

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel flaunts svelte figure in sexy bikinis vma

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel flaunts svelte figure in sexy bikinis

    Do you know the historical reason why Bengaluru's 'Vidyarthi Bhavan' is closed every Friday? vkp

    Do you know the historical reason why Bengaluru's 'Vidyarthi Bhavan’ is closed every Friday?

    Realme C51 launched in India under Rs 10000 Check specifications colours price gcw

    Realme C51 launched in India under Rs 10,000; Check specifications, colours & price

    Jawan REVIEW: Is Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film worth watching in theatre? Read THIS RBA

    Jawan REVIEW: Is Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film worth watching in theatre? Read THIS

    Kalaburagi: govt school head teacher accused of sexual harassment to female students, booked vkp

    Kalaburagi: govt school head teacher accused of sexual harassment to female students, booked

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon