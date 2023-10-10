Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mason Greenwood breaks his silence after scoring 1st goal for Getafe; lauds the team's spirit'

    In a match against LaLiga rivals Celta Vigo, Getafe's Mason Greenwood played a pivotal role in earning his team a 2-2 draw.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 3:09 PM IST

    Mason Greenwood on Monday broke his silence since breaking his goal-scoring duck for Spanish side Getafe. In a match against LaLiga rivals Celta Vigo, the on-loan Manchester United forward played a pivotal role in earning his team a 2-2 draw. On the 33rd minute, Greenwood tapped home from close range to put Getafe ahead 2-1, cancelling out Borja Mayoral's early opener. However, Celta Vigo managed to equalize twice through Jonathan Bamba and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

    Despite being reduced to 10 men due to Domingos Duarte's first-half dismissal for two yellow-card offenses, Getafe held on to secure a point. As a result, they currently sit in 11th place with 10 points from nine matches.

    Following this achievement, Mason Greenwood took to Instagram to share his emotions. He wrote, "Happy to score my first goal for Getafe," expressing his joy and gratitude. He also praised the team's spirit for coming away from the game with a point.

    Greenwood's post on Instagram garnered significant attention, accumulating over 1.3 million likes on the popular social media platform.

    Mason Greenwood's move to Spain on transfer deadline day was announced in August, marking a significant change in his career away from Manchester United. It's worth noting that Greenwood had faced suspension by the Red Devils last year over allegations relating to a young woman, as images and videos were circulated online. He had faced charges, including attempted rape and assault, but in February of the current year, the Crown Prosecution Service announced that the case had been discontinued.

    Greenwood, an academy graduate, had an impressive record at Manchester United, scoring 35 goals in 129 matches. His last appearance for the club came against West Ham on January 22, 2022. He remains contracted to Old Trafford until June 2025, with the deal also including an option to extend by a further year.

