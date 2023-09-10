Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Until further notice': Manchester United put Antony on leave of absence after assault allegations

    Manchester United winger Antony has agreed to delay his return to the club "to address allegations" of assault made against him.

    football Manchester United winger Antony to delay club return after assault allegations snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 5:42 PM IST

    Manchester United winger Antony has opted to postpone his return to the club to deal with accusations of assault made against him, delaying his return to training after being omitted from Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.

    Antony has refuted all allegations, and both he and the club have agreed to extend his absence until the issue is addressed.

    "Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony," said a club statement.

    "Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations," it added.

    "As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse," the club said.

    Antony appeared on Brazilian TV on Friday, saying "I never attacked any woman" and added that "the truth will come out".

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 5:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Morocco earthquake: Ronaldo's Marrakech hotel offers shelter to victims; other footballers offer condolences osf

    Morocco earthquake: Ronaldo's Marrakech hotel offers shelter to victims; other footballers offer condolences

    Tennis US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna thanks supporters for showering love after losing in men's doubles final osf

    US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna thanks supporters for showering love after losing in men's doubles final

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Shubham Gill gives 'world class' verdict on Babar Azam; talks about pacers' threat osf

    Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Shubham Gill gives 'world class' verdict on Babar Azam; talks about pacers' threat

    Football Japan crush Euro 2024 hosts Germany 4-1; adds pressure on coach Hansi Flick osf

    Japan crush Euro 2024 hosts Germany 4-1; adds pressure on coach Hansi Flick

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head, pitch report, probable XI, live streaming and more osf

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head, pitch report, probable XI, live streaming and more

    Recent Stories

    Culture Corridor - G20 Digital Museum: Pictorial journey through global heritage and artistry snt

    Culture Corridor - G20 Digital Museum: Pictorial journey through global heritage and artistry

    Irritated govt as we named our coalition INDIA': Rahul Gandhi on India vs Bharat debate AJR

    'Govt irritated as we named our coalition INDIA': Rahul Gandhi on India vs Bharat debate

    Apple may launch low cost MacBook to compete with Google Chromebooks Report gcw

    Apple may launch low-cost MacBook to compete with Google's Chromebooks: Report

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi, Macron hold talks to ensure India-France relations scale new heights AJR

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi, Macron hold talks to ensure India-France relations scale new heights

    Kerala: Police officer accused of beating up woman, family on road rkn

    Kerala: Police officer accused of beating up woman, family on road

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon