Manchester United duo Rashford, Sancho left out of England squad for friendlies

Marcus Rashford has been dropped from England’s squad for this month’s friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast as a consequence of his poor form for Manchester United.

Owing to his poor form for Manchester United, forward Marcus Rashford has been dropped from England's squad for this month's friendlies against Switzerland on March 26 and Ivory Coast on March 29. Gareth Southgate's team is preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2022, slated to be held in Qatar in November.

The England national team manager has also left out Rashford's clubmate Jadon Sancho but has given a first call-up to Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi. His fellow club teammate Conor Gallagher and Arsenal's young sensation Emile Smith Rowe have also found space in the England squad for the friendly set to be played at Wembley.

Kyle Walker, too, has been left out of the squad, with Liverpool's in-form Trent Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea's Reece James preferred. However, Southgate said the Manchester City right-back would return to the team for the internationals in June.

Southgate says the form of others pushed Rashford and Sancho out of his squad, with Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, and Jack Grealish preferred in the wide attacking areas.

Rashford, who was included in the squad in November, has scored just twice since then and has been mostly used as a substitute by United interim boss Ralf Rangnick since the turn of the year.

Southgate said, "It is a difficult time for Rashford. He's clearly not at his best. There's plenty of time, we know a lot about Marcus anyway, and hopefully, he can rediscover some of his form."

Explaining Sancho's exclusion, the England boss said, "Because with the other attacking players in the squad are slightly ahead of him in the moment in our feeling."

Guehi, who was signed from Chelsea in the summer, has impressed at Crystal Palace under Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira on his debut Premier League season and has been promoted from the U21s.

On the inclusion of Guehi, Southgate said, "With Marc, he's had a really consistent season. I've been very impressed with him on and off the ball. In the biggest games, he's been very calm."

England's 25-man squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolves), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Roma), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)