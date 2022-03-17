'I was being human': Rashford breaks silence after Man United fan abuse video goes viral

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford said his emotions got the better of him during a verbal argument with a fan after his team's defeat by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday.

Marcus Rashford, who has been struggling with his form, broke his silence on Wednesday over a video circulating on social media showing the Manchester United forward involved in a verbal altercation with a fan following their Champions League shock defeat to Atletico Madrid. The loss to Atletico ended United's hopes of a title this season, extending its trophy drought to five years.

The video, which has gone viral now with over 2.5 million views, showed the 24-year-old being heckled as he left Old Trafford on Tuesday and at one point turning round to confront a supporter. Rashford exchanged words with a fan and gestured towards the individual while being ushered away by security.

The England international netted 21 goals in all competitions last season but has failed to come good in this campaign, having scored only five times after making his return from shoulder surgery in October. Rashford has started only two of United's last seven games in all competitions.

"For weeks, I've been heckled, threatened, questioned, and last night my emotion got the better of me," Rashford wrote on Twitter.

"I'm a human being. Reading and hearing that stuff about yourself every day wears you down," the forward added.

"I want to clarify 2 things. The first being what I actually said to the man throwing abuse at me which (was) 'come over here and say it to my face', a fact security can back up," the Englishman stated.

"Secondly, the fact I used my forefinger to direct the fan to 'come over and say it to my face'. I did not gesture with my middle finger. I'm upset. I'm disappointed. And in that moment it was silly but I was being human," Rashford expressed.

The Twitter user, DSK (@0161Darren), who originally posted the viral video, responded to the Manchester United star's statement saying, "I got Rashford to do that." The tweet was posted along with a video clip of superhero The Batman telling Superman that: My actions don't require any defence. In the same situation, I'd do it again."

Meanwhile, according to reports, Rashford has left the United Kingdom to clear his head after the fan abuse video went viral, sparking a massive public outrage on social media platforms. Reports have also suggested that Gareth Southgate may drop the forward for England's friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast later this month.

Ralf Rangnick's side is fifth in the Premier League with 50 points from 29 games and face a battle to make the top four and earn a place in next season's Champions League.

