Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United confirm they are in 'final stages' of Mason Greenwood decision; read club statement

    Manchester United have released a statement confirming they are in the “final stages” of making a decision on the future of Mason Greenwood.

    football Manchester United confirm they are in 'final stages' of Mason Greenwood decision; read club statement snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 10:01 PM IST

    Manchester United on Wednesday issued a statement confirming that they are in the "final stages" of determining the future of Mason Greenwood. Following his arrest in January 2022 in connection with allegations of a sexual attack that circulated on social media through recordings and images, the 21-year-old player hasn't participated for the club.

    Greenwood refuted charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault causing actual bodily harm. Subsequently, in February of this year, the UK's Crown Prosecution Service announced the case had been dropped due to the withdrawal of crucial witnesses.

    Throughout this period, the club has been engaged in internal discussions about whether to reintegrate Greenwood into the first-team fold. Recently, it was disclosed that they intended to consult key stakeholders, including the club's women's team—some of whom are currently at the World Cup—before a definitive decision is reached.

    On Wednesday, the club issued an official statement revealing that a decision is nearing completion. They expressed the need for patience as they conclude the meticulous deliberation process. The statement indicated, "The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason’s future."

    In the interim, The Athletic reported on Wednesday that Manchester United's Chief Executive, Richard Arnold, informed the club's executive leadership in early August that Greenwood would be rejoining the playing staff.

    According to their report, Arnold had planned to record a video explaining this decision, which would be shared with both the staff and the general public. The video's intended release date was set for August 4. However, this plan seems to have been put on hold, with the club now publicly commenting on the matter 12 days later. Despite the public statement, the club emphasizes that a definitive verdict has not yet been reached.

    Manchester United's full statement on Mason Greenwood:

    Following the dropping of all charges against Mason Greenwood in February 2023, Manchester United has conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations made against him.

    This has drawn on extensive evidence and context not in the public domain, and we have heard from numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case.

    Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club’s inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity.

    We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner.

    The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete, and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason’s future.

    Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made and is currently the subject of intensive internal deliberation. Responsibility ultimately rests with the Chief Executive Officer.

    Once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club’s internal and external stakeholders.

    This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United, and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain. We ask for patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Marlon Samuels found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code in the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League osf

    Marlon Samuels found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code in the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes makes comeback as specialist batsman in England's squad osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes makes comeback as specialist batsman in England's squad

    Football FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: England beat Australia to book final date with Spain osf

    FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: England beat Australia to book final date with Spain

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer misses spot in England's squad, named travelling reserve osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer misses spot in England's squad, named travelling reserve

    Cricket Prithvi Shaw's Northamptonshire stint cut short due to knee injury osf

    Prithvi Shaw's Northamptonshire stint cut short due to knee injury

    Recent Stories

    Shocking Bank glitch in Ireland allows excess cash withdrawal; triggers long ATM queues - WATCH snt

    Shocking! Bank glitch in Ireland allows excess cash withdrawal; triggers long ATM queues - WATCH

    WATCH US woman pointing gun at traffic struck by police car; disturbing video goes viral snt

    WATCH: US woman pointing gun at traffic struck by police car; disturbing video goes viral

    WATCH Japanese ambassador grooves to 'Kaavaalaa' with popular YouTuber; dedicates it to Rajinikanth snt

    WATCH: Japanese ambassador grooves to 'Kaavaalaa' with popular YouTuber; dedicates it to Rajinikanth

    'Not yielding profits...' Karnataka govt mulls having own Airports Authority like AAI

    'Not yielding profits...' Karnataka govt mulls having own Airports Authority like AAI

    Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver's smart QR code hack takes social media by storm

    Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver's smart QR code hack takes social media by storm

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon