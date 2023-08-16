Manchester United confirm they are in 'final stages' of Mason Greenwood decision; read club statement

Manchester United have released a statement confirming they are in the “final stages” of making a decision on the future of Mason Greenwood.

Manchester United on Wednesday issued a statement confirming that they are in the "final stages" of determining the future of Mason Greenwood. Following his arrest in January 2022 in connection with allegations of a sexual attack that circulated on social media through recordings and images, the 21-year-old player hasn't participated for the club.

Greenwood refuted charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault causing actual bodily harm. Subsequently, in February of this year, the UK's Crown Prosecution Service announced the case had been dropped due to the withdrawal of crucial witnesses.

Throughout this period, the club has been engaged in internal discussions about whether to reintegrate Greenwood into the first-team fold. Recently, it was disclosed that they intended to consult key stakeholders, including the club's women's team—some of whom are currently at the World Cup—before a definitive decision is reached.

On Wednesday, the club issued an official statement revealing that a decision is nearing completion. They expressed the need for patience as they conclude the meticulous deliberation process. The statement indicated, "The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason’s future."

In the interim, The Athletic reported on Wednesday that Manchester United's Chief Executive, Richard Arnold, informed the club's executive leadership in early August that Greenwood would be rejoining the playing staff.

According to their report, Arnold had planned to record a video explaining this decision, which would be shared with both the staff and the general public. The video's intended release date was set for August 4. However, this plan seems to have been put on hold, with the club now publicly commenting on the matter 12 days later. Despite the public statement, the club emphasizes that a definitive verdict has not yet been reached.

Manchester United's full statement on Mason Greenwood:

Following the dropping of all charges against Mason Greenwood in February 2023, Manchester United has conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations made against him.

This has drawn on extensive evidence and context not in the public domain, and we have heard from numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case.

Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club’s inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity.

We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner.

The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete, and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason’s future.

Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made and is currently the subject of intensive internal deliberation. Responsibility ultimately rests with the Chief Executive Officer.

Once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club’s internal and external stakeholders.

This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United, and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain. We ask for patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process.