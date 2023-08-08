Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neymar informs PSG of desire to depart amid Barcelona reunion rumours

    In the midst of persistent transfer rumours, Neymar has conveyed his wish to depart from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to reports from L'Equipe. The Brazilian star's desire to leave PSG is driven by his eagerness to reunite with Barcelona, the club where he gained prominence as one of Europe's top talents. 

    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 9:29 AM IST

    The prospect of Neymar reuniting with Barcelona this summer has come to the forefront. Following his departure for PSG in 2017, the ongoing speculation linking him back to the club has persisted through nearly every transfer window, and it has resurfaced once more. Reportedly, Neymar has communicated his wish to leave the Parisian team, PSG. His time in Paris has been marred by injuries and frequent changes in management that have led to instability. Given these circumstances, it's hardly surprising that Neymar is inclined to seek a fresh start. Nevertheless, the primary motivation behind his desire to leave is the increasing interest shown by Barcelona.

    Reports have indicated that Neymar is enthusiastic about the possibility of returning to Barcelona this summer, the club where he achieved significant accomplishments and established himself as one of Europe's most formidable talents. There have even been discussions about the potential for Neymar to accept a reduced salary in exchange for a return to his former club.

    While Neymar left behind a legacy of joyful memories in Catalonia, Barcelona finds itself grappling with an internal dilemma regarding the potential rehiring of the Brazilian star. Joan Laporta seems eager to pursue the player, but Xavi's stance is more uncertain.

    Rumours suggest that Xavi is hesitant about the move due to concerns that Neymar's presence could disrupt the team dynamics and lead to off-field tensions. Nevertheless, Barcelona has not completely ruled out the chance of Neymar making a comeback during the current summer transfer window, despite Xavi's reservations. The decision now rests with the Catalan club.

    With Neymar evidently quick to express his desire to leave, it seems that the Barcelona board might ultimately need to make a difficult decision if their financial situation permits.

