    Luton captain Tom Lockyer fitted with defibrillator after cardiac arrest; released from hospital

    Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer has been discharged from the hospital after experiencing a cardiac arrest during last weekend's match against Bournemouth. Lockyer collapsed in the 59th minute at the Vitality Stadium, leading to the abandonment of the match as he was swiftly transported to the hospital.

    Luton captain Tom Lockyer fitted with defibrillator after cardiac arrest; released from hospital
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 6:26 PM IST

    Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer has been discharged from the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during last weekend's match against Bournemouth. The 29-year-old collapsed in the 59th minute at the Vitality Stadium, leading to the abandonment of the match as he was rushed to the hospital.

    Also read: Blow for FIFA and UEFA as ECJ says rules banning of breakaway European Super League unlawful; reignites debate

    Lockyer's release from the hospital comes after a successful procedure on Tuesday, during which he had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) device fitted to prevent a recurrence of the cardiac incident. The club confirmed the positive news in a statement and expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the response, including Bournemouth's staff, supporters, and midfielder Philip Billing, who was the first to reach Lockyer on the pitch and call for assistance.

    “This encouraging news follows a successful procedure that took place on Tuesday whereby Tom had an ICD device fitted to prevent a repeat of Saturday’s incident,” Luton said in a statement.

    “The club, Tom and the Lockyer family would like to take this opportunity to repeat our collective heartfelt thanks to all at Bournemouth, their supporters, club officials and especially their medical staff and midfielder Philip Billing, who was the first to reach Tom on the pitch and summon assistance.”

    This recent incident follows Lockyer's collapse during Luton's Championship play-off final win over Coventry in May, where he revealed that he had experienced atrial fibrillation—a condition causing an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate, according to the National Health Service (NHS).

    Also read: 64 clubs, 3 divisions: European Super League unveils plans for brand new format after ECJ ruling

    The club emphasized that the events over the weekend were surprising and shocking to all witnesses. In collaboration with Sporting Chance, through the Premier League, Luton Town is providing care for those who may be affected by any distress caused by the incident.

    Luton added, "Naturally, the events that unfolded last weekend surprised and shocked everyone witnessing it. Together with Sporting Chance, via the Premier League, the club is in the process of providing care for those who may be affected by any distress caused. The clinical advice Tom and the club has taken since the Championship play-off final has been conducted by the most renowned cardiologists, who have been involved at every step, along with a team of supporting multi-disciplinary consultants."

    “We can now confirm that the tests taken this week had revealed that the issue Tom experienced on Saturday was different to the atrial fibrillation he suffered in May." it added.

    Lockyer's health scare has brought attention to the importance of medical preparedness in football, and the incident underscores the significance of prompt and effective response measures during emergencies. As Tom Lockyer begins his rehabilitation, the football community remains supportive, and discussions about player health and safety in the sport are likely to continue evolving.

