64 clubs, 3 divisions: European Super League unveils plans for brand new format after ECJ ruling

The European Super League has unveiled groundbreaking plans to revolutionise club football across the continent. Following the European Court of Justice's recent ruling favouring clubs seeking to break away from UEFA and FIFA's traditional competitions, the ECJ declared their governance monopoly contrary to European law.

The proposed new format introduces three distinct competitions named 'Star,' 'Gold,' and 'Blue.' The 'Star' league, positioned at the pinnacle of the pyramid, will feature 16 clubs divided into two groups of eight, engaging in a minimum of 14 league stage games before progressing to a knockout round. The 'Gold' league, situated in the middle tier, will follow the same format.

On the bottom tier, the 'Blue' league will encompass 32 teams organized into four groups of eight. The innovative structure includes a system of promotion and relegation, with the top and bottom two teams in each league transitioning between divisions in the subsequent season.

Midweek fixtures are scheduled, allowing current domestic competitions to theoretically continue. However, there is no official confirmation regarding which teams, if any, will be guaranteed places in the reimagined Super League.