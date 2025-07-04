Liverpool to immortalise Diogo Jota’s No. 20 jersey after the tragic death of the Portuguese forward and his brother in a car crash in Spain.

Diogo Jota’s No. 20 jersey at Liverpool will be “immortalised” by the club in memory of the Portuguese forward who tragically passed away in a car accident in Spain on Thursday. The club confirmed this in an emotional statement that left fans and footballers alike shaken.

“The No. 20 will be rightly immortalised for his contributions as part of Liverpool’s 2024-25 title-winners – the club’s 20th – with his trademark shimmy and strike in front of the Kop to seal victory in April’s Merseyside derby a poignant last goal of his life,” the statement read.

This marks a historic move, as Liverpool Football Club has never retired a jersey number in tribute to a player in its 133-year history.

A Tragic End to a Promising Chapter

The 28-year-old Jota and his younger brother, André Silva, 26, died in a tragic car crash on the A-52 highway in Spain’s Zamora province. The Lamborghini Urus they were travelling in veered off the road and caught fire after a tyre blew out while overtaking another vehicle. Both men died at the scene, authorities confirmed.

The two were reportedly heading to Santander to catch a ferry to England. Jota was due to rejoin Liverpool’s preseason training after being advised against air travel following recent lung surgery.

Fans in Mourning, Calls for Tribute Grow

The news has sent shockwaves through the footballing world. Outside Anfield, fans gathered to pay their respects — laying flowers, lighting candles, and leaving behind Liverpool scarves with handwritten notes. On social media, the demand to retire Jota’s No. 20 shirt grew louder, with supporters calling it a “symbolic gesture of ultimate significance.”

Despite its long history and legendary players, Liverpool has never retired a jersey number. But the club has hinted at breaking tradition for Jota, with details of the tribute still under discussion.

Tributes Pour In from the Football Family

Liverpool’s newly appointed manager Arne Slot penned an emotional open letter in memory of Jota and his brother.

“For us as a club, the sense of shock is absolute,” Slot wrote. “My first thoughts are not those of a football manager. They are of a father, a son, a brother and an uncle and they belong to the family of Diogo and Andre Silva who have experienced such an unimaginable loss.”

“My message to them is very clear – you will never walk alone. The players, the staff, the supporters of Liverpool Football Club are all with you and from what I have seen today, the same can be said of the wider family of football.”

Slot added: “Diogo was not just our player. He was a loved one to all of us. He was a teammate, a colleague, a workmate and in all of those roles he was very special.”

Klopp: "There Must Be a Bigger Purpose, But I Can't See It"

Diogo Jota’s former manager at Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp, took to Instagram to express his heartbreak.

“This is a moment where I struggle,” Klopp wrote. “There must be a bigger purpose (...) But I can't see it.”

“Diogo was not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father,” Klopp added. “We will miss you so much.”

From Porto to Premier League Glory

Born in Porto, Jota began his career at Paços de Ferreira’s youth academy. He signed with Atletico Madrid in 2016 but truly found his rhythm during a loan spell at Porto and a standout stint at Wolverhampton Wanderers. It was at Liverpool, though, where Jota rose to new heights.

Under Jurgen Klopp, he lifted both the FA Cup and League Cup. This past season, under Arne Slot, he was part of the team that clinched the Premier League — Liverpool’s 20th title — in which he played a pivotal role.

Internationally, he was part of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League-winning squads in both 2019 and 2025.

Jota is survived by his wife Rute Cardoso — his childhood sweetheart — whom he married on June 22, just days before the accident. The couple had three children together.

His younger brother, André Silva, also a professional footballer, played for Penafiel in Liga Portugal 2.

As the Liverpool faithful say, You’ll Never Walk Alone. In Diogo Jota’s case, he never did — and never will.