Liverpool's Premier League title race hit by Trent Alexander-Arnold injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring injury that will force him to withdraw from the England squad and miss some decisive matches in Liverpool’s pursuit of the quadruple.

In a massive setback for Liverpool's Premier League title quest, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring injury that will force the right-back to miss decisive matches in the Reds' pursuit of the quadruple.

The 23-year-old, who has played an instrumental part in Liverpool's campaign this season, will miss their potential decider at Manchester City and both legs of the team's Champions League quarter-final. Jurgen Klopp's side will hope the right-back returns to the squad for Liverpool's clash against Manchester United on April 19.

Also read: Champions League, Quarter-Final Draw: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Man City vs Atletico the headliners

Jürgen Klopp accepted that Alexander-Arnold, who has 16 assists this season, is irreplaceable for his team. "Trent is out with a hamstring. He will not be part of England as well. We will see how long it will take, but, of course, to replace Trent is difficult but possible. We always did it," the Liverpool boss said.

"We have Joe. Theoretically, we can change the system as well. So we have a couple of options, but he is very influential. If you looked in the past when Milly had to step in, he did incredibly well. He just has to be available, and then that is fine. I don't know if he will for Sunday. Maybe we have a very young solution as well," the German added.

"The way he (Alexander-Arnold) plays, I don't know any player who plays like Trent in the world, so it will be difficult to find a one-versus-one replacement," Klopp concluded.

Meanwhile, the hamstring injury will also force the right-back to withdraw from the England squad for the upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast. England boss Gareth Southgate must decide whether to recall Kyle Walker, who was omitted from his squad. With Kieran Trippier sidelined and Walker left out, he and Reece James were the two right-backs Southgate had selected.

Reports suggest 18-year-old Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley could be in line to deputise for Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool's FA Cup quarter-final at Nottingham Forest on Sunday. James Milner, who has often stood in for him, missed Wednesday's win at Arsenal because of illness. The centre-back Joe Gomez is another alternative.