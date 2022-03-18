Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liverpool's Premier League title race hit by Trent Alexander-Arnold injury

    Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring injury that will force him to withdraw from the England squad and miss some decisive matches in Liverpool’s pursuit of the quadruple.

    football Liverpool's Premier League title race hit by Trent Alexander-Arnold hamstring injury snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Liverpool, First Published Mar 18, 2022, 6:48 PM IST

    In a massive setback for Liverpool's Premier League title quest, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring injury that will force the right-back to miss decisive matches in the Reds' pursuit of the quadruple.

    The 23-year-old, who has played an instrumental part in Liverpool's campaign this season, will miss their potential decider at Manchester City and both legs of the team's Champions League quarter-final. Jurgen Klopp's side will hope the right-back returns to the squad for Liverpool's clash against Manchester United on April 19.

    Also read: Champions League, Quarter-Final Draw: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Man City vs Atletico the headliners

    Jürgen Klopp accepted that Alexander-Arnold, who has 16 assists this season, is irreplaceable for his team. "Trent is out with a hamstring. He will not be part of England as well. We will see how long it will take, but, of course, to replace Trent is difficult but possible. We always did it," the Liverpool boss said.

    "We have Joe. Theoretically, we can change the system as well. So we have a couple of options, but he is very influential. If you looked in the past when Milly had to step in, he did incredibly well. He just has to be available, and then that is fine. I don't know if he will for Sunday. Maybe we have a very young solution as well," the German added.

    "The way he (Alexander-Arnold) plays, I don't know any player who plays like Trent in the world, so it will be difficult to find a one-versus-one replacement," Klopp concluded.

    Meanwhile, the hamstring injury will also force the right-back to withdraw from the England squad for the upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast. England boss Gareth Southgate must decide whether to recall Kyle Walker, who was omitted from his squad. With Kieran Trippier sidelined and Walker left out, he and Reece James were the two right-backs Southgate had selected.

    Reports suggest 18-year-old Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley could be in line to deputise for Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool's FA Cup quarter-final at Nottingham Forest on Sunday. James Milner, who has often stood in for him, missed Wednesday's win at Arsenal because of illness. The centre-back Joe Gomez is another alternative.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2022, 6:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Ukraine war: CAS rejects Russia's appeal over World Cup 2022 ban snt

    Ukraine war: CAS rejects Russia's appeal over World Cup 2022 ban

    football Real Madrid wish a colourful Holi Indian fans ecstatic to see post in Hindi snt

    Real Madrid wish a colourful Holi; Indian fans ecstatic to see post in Hindi

    Blow for Lucknow Super Giants Injured Mark Wood ruled out of IPL 2022 report snt

    Blow for Lucknow Super Giants: Injured Mark Wood ruled out of IPL 2022 - Report

    Happy Holi: IPL 2022 stars celebrate festival of colours in quarantine franchises share a glimpse snt

    Happy Holi: IPL 2022 stars celebrate festival of colours in quarantine

    tennis Indian Wells: Kyrgios' tantrums, brush with Ben Stiller headlines loss against Nadal snt

    Indian Wells: Kyrgios' tantrums, brush with Ben Stiller headlines loss to Nadal

    Recent Stories

    James Here is how Puneeth Rajkumar fans showered love for the film ycb

    James: Here’s how Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans showered love for the film

    football Europa League Quarter-Final Draw: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, West Ham vs Lyon the headliners snt

    Europa League Quarter-Final Draw: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, West Ham vs Lyon the headliners

    Which part of The Kashmir Files does Omar find untrue: BJP-dnm

    Which part of ‘The Kashmir Files’ does Omar find untrue: BJP

    football Ukraine war: CAS rejects Russia's appeal over World Cup 2022 ban snt

    Ukraine war: CAS rejects Russia's appeal over World Cup 2022 ban

    G23 leaders intend to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi this weekend - ADT

    G23 leaders intend to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi this weekend

    Recent Videos

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Want our fans to be there for final says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez snt

    ISL 2021-22: Want our fans to be there for final, says Hyderabad FC's coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Match Highlights SF2 2nd Leg Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (SF2 2nd Leg): Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon