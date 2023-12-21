Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Liverpool's dominant victory over West Ham secures League Cup semifinal spot

    In a commanding performance, Liverpool decimated West Ham 5-1 on Wednesday, securing a spot in the League Cup semifinals against Fulham.

    Liverpool's dominant victory over West Ham secures League Cup semifinal spot
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 1:44 PM IST

    Liverpool showcased their attacking prowess by thrashing West Ham 5-1 on Wednesday, earning a well-deserved place in the League Cup semifinals against Fulham. This commanding victory helped alleviate the frustration from their weekend Premier League draw with Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's team, eager to bounce back after a trophyless last season, saw Curtis Jones score twice, while Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo, and Mohamed Salah also found the net. The win sets Liverpool on a path to add to their impressive League Cup history, having lifted the trophy for the ninth time in the 2021/22 season.

    After a disappointing goalless draw against Manchester United, Klopp expressed delight at his team's "joyful football" and praised their exceptional performance against West Ham. With significant changes to the lineup, including Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, Liverpool's relentless attacks overwhelmed West Ham throughout the match. Szoboszlai opened the scoring with a powerful shot, setting the tone for Liverpool's dominant display.

    Despite some second-half resistance from West Ham, Liverpool continued to dictate the game. Jones extended the lead, and Gakpo added a third with a precise shot. Although Jarrod Bowen pulled one back for West Ham, Salah and Jones sealed the emphatic victory with a breakaway goal and a skillful finish, respectively.

    Liverpool's next challenge is a League Cup semifinal clash against Fulham, with the first leg scheduled for the week beginning January 8. As they aim to secure a spot in the final, Klopp's team remains determined to build on their recent success and maintain their strong form in the Premier League.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Kratky applauds Mumbai City FC's resilience after impressive win over MBSG; WATCH highlights

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 2:01 PM IST
