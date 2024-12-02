Liverpool dominate Man City to extend Premier League lead; Guardiola reminds Anfield of 6 titles won (WATCH)

Liverpool solidified their position at the top of the Premier League table with an emphatic 2-0 victory over reigning champions Manchester City at Anfield, moving 11 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side and delivering a significant blow to their title defense.

The Reds started with intent, pinning City back in the opening exchanges. Cody Gakpo tested Stefan Ortega early, and Liverpool's relentless pressure soon paid off. After Virgil van Dijk struck the post, Mohamed Salah delivered a pinpoint cross for Gakpo to tap in at the back post, giving the hosts a deserved lead just 12 minutes into the game.

City struggled to gain a foothold, with their defense under constant siege. Van Dijk came close again from a corner, while Gakpo spurned another chance, firing over the bar. Guardiola’s team managed their first shot after 38 minutes when Rico Lewis dragged an effort wide, but they offered little else in a first half dominated by Liverpool.

The second half began with more balance, but Liverpool remained the more dangerous side. Gakpo forced another save from Ortega, while Van Dijk continued to threaten from set pieces. Salah missed a golden opportunity to extend Liverpool’s lead, firing high and wide with only Ortega to beat.

City's fortunes briefly shifted with the introduction of wingers Jeremy Doku and Savinho, who injected pace and creativity. Guardiola's men dominated possession and pushed Liverpool back but failed to create any clear-cut chances against a resolute Liverpool defense.

The game was effectively sealed when Ruben Dias' poor backpass allowed Luis Diaz to intercept, forcing Ortega to bring him down in the box. Salah confidently converted the resulting penalty, making up for his midweek miss and putting Liverpool 2-0 up.

Liverpool had further chances to extend their lead, with Curtis Jones testing Ortega late on, but the damage was done.

Guardiola reminds Liverpool fans of six Premier League titles won

As the clock ticked down and Anfield roared in celebration, Liverpool fans seized the opportunity to taunt Guardiola with chants of “You’re getting sacked in the morning.” The City manager, however, offered a defiant response, holding up six fingers to remind the crowd of the six Premier League titles he’s won during his stint with Man City.

The gesture, though, did little to mask the growing concerns around Manchester City’s form. The defeat marked their fifth consecutive league loss—a first in Guardiola’s storied career—and left them a daunting 11 points behind Liverpool.

The result leaves Manchester City 11 points adrift of Liverpool, with their hopes of retaining the title appearing increasingly bleak. Meanwhile, Arne Slot’s men look unstoppable at the summit, with this victory a powerful statement of their intent to reclaim the Premier League crown.

