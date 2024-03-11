Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Liverpool and Manchester City share points in Anfield, Premier League title race tightens

    In a riveting encounter, Liverpool and Manchester City played to a 1-1 draw, intensifying the Premier League title race.

    Liverpool and Manchester City share points in Anfield, Premier League title race tightens
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

    The spotlight was on the high-stakes duel between Liverpool and Manchester City, resulting in a nail-biting 1-1 draw that leaves the Premier League title race finely balanced. The final face-off between Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola added an extra layer of drama to the blockbuster encounter at Anfield. City dominated early proceedings, with Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden posing threats. Although Luis Díaz found the net in the 18th minute, Darwin Núñez was deemed offside, intensifying the atmosphere in front of an energetic Anfield crowd.

    City broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute through a well-executed set-piece routine. De Bruyne's corner found John Stones after Alexis Mac Allister's attempt was blocked by Nathan Ake. Despite opportunities for Liverpool's Szoboszlai and Haaland, the first half concluded with City in the lead.

    Shortly into the second half, City gifted Liverpool a lifeline with a penalty. Ederson's reckless challenge on Núñez resulted in a spot kick, duly converted by Alexis Mac Allister, leveling the score. Despite City's continued threats and Kelleher's goalkeeping heroics, neither side managed to secure a decisive goal.

    Díaz squandered significant chances for Liverpool, and City's substitute goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega, thwarted Núñez's attempt, heightening the drama. Jérémy Doku appeared to have the winner, only to see his shot hit the post in added time. The draw leaves just one point between the top three teams, maintaining Arsenal's position at the summit.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sky Sports (@skysports)

    Scorers:
    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
