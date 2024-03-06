Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lionel Messi's historic napkin contract with Barcelona up for auction

    Step into the fascinating origins of football legend Lionel Messi as his iconic napkin contract with FC Barcelona heads to auction, capturing the pivotal moment of his career at the age of 13. 

    Football Lionel Messi's historic napkin contract with Barcelona up for auction osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    Lionel Messi's promised contract with Barcelona, famously scribbled on a humble napkin, is set to hit the auction block. The napkin, which served as Messi's gateway to greatness at FC Barcelona, is expected to fetch up to $635,000. Currently on display in New York, the napkin is generating buzz ahead of the bidding starting on March 18, amid a surge in interest in soccer memorabilia.

    While officially valued between $380,000 and $635,000, Ian Ehling, the head of fine books and manuscripts at Bonhams New York, anticipates it will fetch much more.

    This unique piece of football history recounts Messi's early days, when at the age of 13, he caught the eye of FC Barcelona scouts. Despite initial doubts, a pivotal moment occurred on December 14, 2000, at a Barcelona tennis club, where the club's sporting director Carles Rexach, along with agents Josep Minguella and Horacio Gaggioli, formalised Messi's future with a handwritten agreement on the napkin.

    While a formal contract was later drawn up, the napkin, kept by Argentine agent Gaggioli for nearly 25 years, now emerges for auction, shedding light on the beginnings of Messi's legendary career.

    Messi's tenure at Barcelona, which lasted until 2021, saw him secure numerous accolades, including 10 Spanish league titles and becoming the club's all-time leading scorer with 474 goals.

    The significance of this artifact is profound, marking the inception of Messi's illustrious journey in the world of football, as emphasised by Ian Ehling.

    Following its exhibition in New York, the napkin will travel to Paris and London before the auction concludes on March 27.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Kolkata derby kickoff timing adjusted; East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG set for sunday showdown

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football ISL 2023-24: Kolkata derby kickoff timing adjusted; East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG set for sunday showdown osf

    ISL 2023-24: Kolkata derby kickoff timing adjusted; East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG set for sunday showdown

    cricket WPL 2024: Shabnim Ismail breaks records for the fastest ball with a 132.1 kph delivery against Delhi Capitals osf

    WPL 2024: Shabnim Ismail breaks records for the fastest ball with a 132.1 kph delivery against Delhi Capitals

    cricket Warning against fake accounts: Sarfaraz Khan's father exposes scams targeting aspiring cricketers osf

    Warning against fake accounts: Sarfaraz Khan's father exposes scams targeting aspiring cricketers

    cricket 'Khuda ka khauf kare': Pakistan expert's fiery rant on Babar-Tendulkar comparison goes viral (WATCH) osf

    'Khuda ka khauf kare': Pakistan expert's fiery rant on Babar-Tendulkar comparison goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket 'I have high expectations from myself': Joe Root ahead of 5th Test against India in Dharamshala osf

    'I have high expectations from myself': Joe Root ahead of 5th Test against India in Dharamshala

    Recent Stories

    Maha Shivratri 2024: What is difference between Shivratri and Mahashivratri? RBA

    Maha Shivratri 2024: What is difference between Shivratri and Mahashivratri?

    Karnataka HC announces cancellation of board exams to classes 5,8,9 and 11

    BREAKING: Karnataka HC announces cancellation of board exams for Classes 5,8,9 and 11

    In pictures: Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh, Ahan Shetty and others attend Gucci's event RKK

    In pictures: Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh, Ahan Shetty and others attend Gucci's event

    SHOCKING Smugglers tamper with IndiGo aircraft wiring to conceal 4.5 kg gold bars, insider hand suspected snt

    SHOCKING! Smugglers tamper with IndiGo aircraft wiring to conceal 4.5 kg gold bars, insider hand suspected

    NIA conducts raids in Bengaluru, arrests suspects linked to LeT over 'Jihadist' teachings vkp

    NIA conducts raids in Bengaluru, arrests suspects linked to LeT over 'Jihadist' teachings

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon