Lionel Messi's historic napkin contract with Barcelona up for auction

Step into the fascinating origins of football legend Lionel Messi as his iconic napkin contract with FC Barcelona heads to auction, capturing the pivotal moment of his career at the age of 13.

Lionel Messi's promised contract with Barcelona, famously scribbled on a humble napkin, is set to hit the auction block. The napkin, which served as Messi's gateway to greatness at FC Barcelona, is expected to fetch up to $635,000. Currently on display in New York, the napkin is generating buzz ahead of the bidding starting on March 18, amid a surge in interest in soccer memorabilia.

While officially valued between $380,000 and $635,000, Ian Ehling, the head of fine books and manuscripts at Bonhams New York, anticipates it will fetch much more.

This unique piece of football history recounts Messi's early days, when at the age of 13, he caught the eye of FC Barcelona scouts. Despite initial doubts, a pivotal moment occurred on December 14, 2000, at a Barcelona tennis club, where the club's sporting director Carles Rexach, along with agents Josep Minguella and Horacio Gaggioli, formalised Messi's future with a handwritten agreement on the napkin.

While a formal contract was later drawn up, the napkin, kept by Argentine agent Gaggioli for nearly 25 years, now emerges for auction, shedding light on the beginnings of Messi's legendary career.

Messi's tenure at Barcelona, which lasted until 2021, saw him secure numerous accolades, including 10 Spanish league titles and becoming the club's all-time leading scorer with 474 goals.

The significance of this artifact is profound, marking the inception of Messi's illustrious journey in the world of football, as emphasised by Ian Ehling.

Following its exhibition in New York, the napkin will travel to Paris and London before the auction concludes on March 27.

Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Kolkata derby kickoff timing adjusted; East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG set for sunday showdown