    ISL 2023-24: Kolkata derby kickoff timing adjusted; East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG set for sunday showdown

    The kickoff timing for the highly anticipated Kolkata Derby clash between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant has been adjusted. Originally set for 7.30 pm, the Indian Super League (ISL) showdown will now take place at 8.30 pm on Sunday, March 10.

    Football ISL 2023-24: Kolkata derby kickoff timing adjusted; East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG set for sunday showdown osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

    The timing for the Kolkata Derby between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant on March 10 has undergone a modification from its original 7.30 pm kickoff. The Indian Super League (ISL) clash is now scheduled for 8.30 pm on Sunday, 10th March, as confirmed by East Bengal FC on Tuesday, necessitating a shift from the initial time slot.

    Throughout the season, East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG have crossed paths on four occasions – twice in the Durand Cup, once in the Kalinga Super Cup, and once in the ISL. Despite East Bengal FC's victory in the Durand Cup group stages, they experienced a defeat against Mohun Bagan SG in the tournament's final. In the Kalinga Super Cup, East Bengal FC prevailed over MBSG in the group stage, securing the championship after a 12-year wait.

    Their inaugural encounter in the ISL took place in February, resulting in an exhilarating 2-2 draw. Mohun Bagan SG managed to equalise twice after East Bengal FC took the lead, salvaging a draw with a late equaliser from Dimitri Petratos.

    In the current league standings, Mohun Bagan SG, under the guidance of coach Antonio Habas, occupies the third position with 33 points from 16 matches, trailing leaders Odisha FC by two points. Meanwhile, East Bengal FC holds the ninth spot, accumulating 18 points from 17 games.

    The upcoming match is anticipated to be a pivotal showdown, given the disparate positions of these two Kolkata-based teams.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 10:57 AM IST
