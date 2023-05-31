Lionel Messi's presence in PSG's new 2023-24 home kit promotions leave fans confused

Nike and PSG have released the brand new 2023-24 home kit, inspired by the kits the club wore during the 2000s. However, what has left fans confused is Lionel Messi's inclusion in promotional video amid rumours of an exit.

Will Lionel Messi leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next month to join either Barcelona, Al-Hilal, Inter Miami or any other club? This question is football's most discussed topics today, and all eyes are on the Argentine whose contract at Parc des Princes is set to expire next month. However, amid rumours of a possible exit, what has left PSG fans confused is the presence of the legendary forward in the club's 2023-24 home kit promotional activities.

On Wednesday, Nike and PSG released the brand new 2023-24 home kit, inspired by the kits the club wore during the 2000s. Modernization of the vintage style pays homage to the traditional blue, red, and white Parisian hues.

Vertical red and white stripes that align with the club crest are reinterpreted in the design. The way the stripes eventually meld into the vibrant all-over blue colour scheme is reminiscent of how the lights of Paris mix into the cityscape.

The tricolour flag is also displayed on the shirt, reflecting Paris Saint-Germain's pride in being the most successful club in France. The tricolour flag also highlights how passionately the hexagonal colours of Paris Saint-Germain are felt around the world.

With PSG releasing photographs of stars like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the new kit, fans raised their eyebrows over Messi's photograph among other players. The 36-year-old icon's inclusion in the promotional video too has left fans confused over whether the club is willing to keep him in the French capital for another season.

"Messi to Al-Hilal, I won’t buy a PSG T- shirt, I will buy a Al-Hilal T-shirt," said one fan, while another added, "Messi is catalan he is leaving you."

A third fan noted, "Messi displayed to promote it yet he won't be wearing the kit next season," while a third noted, "Messi stay?"

