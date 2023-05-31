Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi's presence in PSG's new 2023-24 home kit promotions leave fans confused

    Nike and PSG have released the brand new 2023-24 home kit, inspired by the kits the club wore during the 2000s. However, what has left fans confused is Lionel Messi's inclusion in promotional video amid rumours of an exit.

    football Lionel Messi's presence in PSG new 2023-24 home kit promotions leave fans confused snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 31, 2023, 6:53 PM IST

    Will Lionel Messi leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next month to join either Barcelona, Al-Hilal, Inter Miami or any other club? This question is football's most discussed topics today, and all eyes are on the Argentine whose contract at Parc des Princes is set to expire next month. However, amid rumours of a possible exit, what has left PSG fans confused is the presence of the legendary forward in the club's 2023-24 home kit promotional activities.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Paris Saint-Germain (@psg)

    On Wednesday, Nike and PSG released the brand new 2023-24 home kit, inspired by the kits the club wore during the 2000s. Modernization of the vintage style pays homage to the traditional blue, red, and white Parisian hues.

    Vertical red and white stripes that align with the club crest are reinterpreted in the design. The way the stripes eventually meld into the vibrant all-over blue colour scheme is reminiscent of how the lights of Paris mix into the cityscape.

    Also read: 'Messi won't return to Barcelona': Fans heartbroken after journalist gives fresh update

    The tricolour flag is also displayed on the shirt, reflecting Paris Saint-Germain's pride in being the most successful club in France. The tricolour flag also highlights how passionately the hexagonal colours of Paris Saint-Germain are felt around the world.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Paris Saint-Germain (@psg)

    With PSG releasing photographs of stars like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the new kit, fans raised their eyebrows over Messi's photograph among other players. The 36-year-old icon's inclusion in the promotional video too has left fans confused over whether the club is willing to keep him in the French capital for another season.

    "Messi to Al-Hilal, I won’t buy a PSG T- shirt, I will buy a Al-Hilal T-shirt," said one fan, while another added, "Messi is catalan he is leaving you."

    A third fan noted, "Messi displayed to promote it yet he won't be wearing the kit next season," while a third noted, "Messi stay?"

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 6:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Portugal boss Roberto Martinez reveals 'very easy' Cristiano Ronaldo decision; says CR7 can reach 200 caps snt

    WATCH: Portugal boss Martinez reveals 'very easy' Ronaldo decision; says CR7 can reach 200 caps

    Will hang myself if charges against me proved, says WFI Chief Brij Bhushan; calls wrestlers his 'children' watch snt

    Will hang myself if charges against me proved, says Brij Bhushan; calls wrestlers his 'children' (WATCH)

    Channi nephew demanded money from IPL team punjab kings player Jass Inder Singh alleges Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann snt

    Channi's nephew demanded money from IPL team PBKS' player, alleges Punjab CM Mann (WATCH)

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Gavaskar believes Pujara's inputs will be valuable for Indian batters snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Gavaskar believes Pujara's inputs will be valuable for Indian batters

    football 5 Premier League clubs make the top 10 of a 641-team Global Rankings list; Man United is NOT one of them snt

    5 Premier League clubs make the top 10 of a 641-team Global Rankings list; Man United is NOT one of them!

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra Ahmednagar to be renamed as Ahilya Nagar, announces CM Eknath Shinde AJR

    Maharashtra's Ahmednagar to be renamed as Ahilya Nagar, announces CM Eknath Shinde

    World Smile Day: 6 simple ways to make someone smile ADC

    World Smile Day: 6 simple ways to make someone smile

    NSUI protests against inclusion of course on Savarkar in Delhi University syllabus - WATCH snt

    NSUI protests against inclusion of course on Savarkar in Delhi University syllabus - WATCH

    Kerala govt approves Rs 25 lakh financial aid to family of Dr Vandana Das who was stabbed to death by patient anr

    Kerala govt approves Rs 25 lakh financial aid to family of Dr Vandana Das who was stabbed to death by patient

    football Portugal boss Roberto Martinez reveals 'very easy' Cristiano Ronaldo decision; says CR7 can reach 200 caps snt

    WATCH: Portugal boss Martinez reveals 'very easy' Ronaldo decision; says CR7 can reach 200 caps

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon