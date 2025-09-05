Lionel Messi scored twice in Argentina's 3-0 win over Venezuela, but left fans anxious with uncertainty over the 2026 World Cup. Social media exploded with memes and tributes as supporters reacted to the football legend’s emotional remarks.

Buenos Aires/Montevideo: Lionel Messi delivered a performance to remember, scoring twice in a 3-0 win over Venezuela during what may have been his last home qualifier for Argentina. But while fans celebrated the maestro’s brilliance, his recent comments about the 2026 World Cup have left many on edge, sparking memes and passionate online debates.

Emotional Scenes at the Monumental

Messi, 38, struck in the 39th and 80th minutes to guide Argentina to a comfortable victory in front of 80,000 fans at the iconic Mas Monumental stadium. Surrounded by his three sons and with his father, Jorge, in the stands, the Argentine legend showcased why he remains one of football’s all-time greats.

"He made an enormous effort and deserves a rest and to be with his family," said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni. "He ended up very tired and physically exhausted. He should have come off, but he didn't because of the emotional nature of the match."

Despite having already qualified for the World Cup in North America, Messi played with characteristic passion, leaving fans cheering and teary-eyed alike.

Messi’s Uncertainty About 2026 Sparks Frenzy

After the match, Messi’s candid remarks about his potential participation in the 2026 World Cup sent the football world into a frenzy.

"Same as I said before about the World Cup that I don’t think I’ll play another...Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won’t make it. But well, we’re almost there so I’m excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, match by match. That’s it taking it day by day, going by how I feel. "Day by day trying to feel good and above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don’t, honestly, I don’t have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good. So we’ll see. I haven’t made a decision about the World Cup. "Match by match, I’ll finish the season, then I’ll have preseason, and there will be six months left. So we’ll see how I feel. Hopefully I’ll have a good preseason in 2026 and finish this MLS season well and then I'll decide."

Social media erupted with memes, tributes, and heartfelt reactions, with fans torn between hope and anxiety over the prospect of missing one of football’s most iconic figures on the world stage.

South American Qualifiers Wrap-Up

While Messi dominated in Buenos Aires, other CONMEBOL sides also secured World Cup berths. Uruguay beat Peru 3-0 at home under Marcelo Bielsa, Colombia triumphed 3-0 over Bolivia, and Paraguay drew 0-0 with Ecuador to book their first World Cup since 2010. Brazil, already qualified, recorded a 3-0 win over Chile, with 18-year-old Chelsea winger Estevao netting his debut goal for the Selecao.

Fans React: Tributes, Tears, and Memes

Across social media, Messi supporters expressed mixed emotions—celebrating his enduring brilliance but grappling with uncertainty over his participation in 2026. Memes depicting Messi’s “day-by-day” approach went viral, while tributes flooded platforms highlighting his legacy.

Even at 38, Messi continues to command the love and respect of fans worldwide, with his future in the World Cup only adding to the drama.

