La Liga: Pedri's masterpiece against Sevilla takes Barcelona to 2nd spot; Xavi pleased

    Barca is level on 57 points with Sevilla, which slipped to fourth, and third-placed Atletico Madrid but with a game in hand having played 29 matches. Real Madrid is top with 69 from 30.

    Barcelona, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

    Teenage sensation Pedri scored a stunning goal to help Barcelona secure a 1-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday as the Catalan club climbed above its opponent into 2nd spot in the La Liga after extending its winning streak to six games.

    The 19-year-old scored's goal has now been dubbed as similar to the trademark goals of legendary striker Lionel Messi, who displayed a similar style at Camp Nou before leaving to join Paris Saint-Germain last year.

    The midfielder was surrounded by defenders just outside the box, but with three quick moves, he left three opponents on the ground before finally finding a gap and rifling a precise shot past goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and inside the far post.

    "It's a crazy sensation listening to these fans. This stadium is amazing. Every time I saw a leg in front of me, I just jinked. When I made the last jink and shot, I knew I had it. I knew it was a goal," Pedri told reporters.

    Barca is level on 57 points with Sevilla, which slipped to fourth, and third-placed Atletico Madrid but with a game in hand, having played 29 matches. Real Madrid is top with 69 from 30.

    Following this win, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez lauded Pedri's 72nd-minute goal and also was pleased that his team is now 2nd in the La Liga table.

    "Pedri is a superlative player. I always tell him to take his chances from outside the box. It's a player that I don't have a comparison for. He is unique with his talent both as a creator and as a finisher," Xavi told reporters.

    "I am a positive person. I believe in work, effort, sacrifice and collective work. We are very good. We are supportive. Everyone runs and presses. With this base, the results have to come. We are in the best moment of the season," the Barcelona boss told Diario Sport.

    "Today, we dominated a super team, the best in the league defensively. We won 1-0, and it could have been more. Perhaps we failed to make decisions. We should have scored earlier. It's a six-point win," Xavi added.

    Barcelona now turns their attention away from La Liga and to the Europa League. The Catalan club will be in Germany on Thursday night for the first leg of their quarter-final tie with Eintracht Frankfurt.

