Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kylian Mbappe to Manchester United? Sir Jim Ratcliffe shockingly says 'not clever' to sign PSG star now

    Sir Jim Ratcliffe advises against Manchester United pursuing Kylian Mbappe in the current transfer window. Despite the allure of the PSG superstar, Ratcliffe deems it "not clever" for the club to make such a move at this time.

    Football Kylian Mbappe to Manchester United? Sir Jim Ratcliffe shockingly says 'not clever' to sign PSG star now osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

    Sir Jim Ratcliffe's counsel to Manchester United discourages the pursuit of Kylian Mbappe in the ongoing transfer window. Despite the undeniable appeal of the PSG superstar, Ratcliffe asserts that it would be "unwise" for the club to proceed with the signing at this juncture. This stance has ignited speculation and stirred debates among football enthusiasts globally.

    Earlier this week, Kylian Mbappe shines with a hat-trick as Paris St-Germain dominates Montpellier to extend their lead by 12 points in Ligue 1.

    The scoring spree commenced with Vitinha's opener, followed by Mbappe's clinical finish from a difficult angle. Despite a brief comeback from Montpellier with goals from Arnaud Nordin and Teji Savanier, Mbappe's relentless brilliance saw him strike again in the 50th minute, with his third goal finding the net from close range. Lee Kang-in and Nuno Mendes also contributed to PSG's commanding victory.

    With this feat, Mbappe boosts his tally to 24 league goals for the season, marking his third hat-trick of the campaign. Amidst recent bench appearances, the 25-year-old's focus remains sharp as he prepares to depart for Real Madrid at the season's end.

    While PSG eyes European glory in the Champions League quarter-finals against Barcelona, Mbappe's exceptional form suggests a promising end to his tenure with the club. Furthermore, PSG's dominant display solidifies their position at the top of the league table, with second-placed Brest faltering in a 1-1 draw against Lille.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 4:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: 'Smart Replay System' introduced for faster, more accurate decision-making

    IPL 2024: 'Smart Replay System' introduced for faster, more accurate decision-making

    Football Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard unveil stunning new Norway football kits osf

    Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard unveil stunning new Norway football kits

    Duckling would never forget how to swim Sidhu on returning to commentary box after decade for IPL 2024 snt

    'Duckling would never forget how to swim': Sidhu on returning to commentary box after decade for IPL 2024

    Football Lionel Messi ruled out of Argentina friendlies due to hamstring injury osf

    Lionel Messi ruled out of Argentina friendlies due to hamstring injury

    cricket IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma impresses in Mumbai Indians' nets session; Video goes viral (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma impresses in Mumbai Indians' nets session; Video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Sexy photos: Shehnaaz Gill shows off cleavage in red HOT deep-neck gown; check pics RBA

    Sexy photos: Shehnaaz Gill shows off cleavage in red HOT deep-neck gown; check pics

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Section 144 imposed in Kannur collectorate till April 30 RKN

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Section 144 imposed in Kannur collectorate till April 30

    Explained: Kate Middleton drama including Timeline of events, latest sighting, and the intriguing conspiracy avv

    Explained: Kate Middleton drama including Timeline of events, latest sighting, and the intriguing conspiracy

    Benefits of Investing in Mutual Funds Through Online Demat Account

    Benefits of Investing in Mutual Funds Through Online Demat Account

    Vicky Kaushal reveals why he 'happily' agreed to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki' ATG

    Vicky Kaushal reveals why he 'happily' agreed to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki'

    Recent Videos

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon