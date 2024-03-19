Kylian Mbappe to Manchester United? Sir Jim Ratcliffe shockingly says 'not clever' to sign PSG star now

Sir Jim Ratcliffe advises against Manchester United pursuing Kylian Mbappe in the current transfer window. Despite the allure of the PSG superstar, Ratcliffe deems it "not clever" for the club to make such a move at this time.

Earlier this week, Kylian Mbappe shines with a hat-trick as Paris St-Germain dominates Montpellier to extend their lead by 12 points in Ligue 1.

The scoring spree commenced with Vitinha's opener, followed by Mbappe's clinical finish from a difficult angle. Despite a brief comeback from Montpellier with goals from Arnaud Nordin and Teji Savanier, Mbappe's relentless brilliance saw him strike again in the 50th minute, with his third goal finding the net from close range. Lee Kang-in and Nuno Mendes also contributed to PSG's commanding victory.

With this feat, Mbappe boosts his tally to 24 league goals for the season, marking his third hat-trick of the campaign. Amidst recent bench appearances, the 25-year-old's focus remains sharp as he prepares to depart for Real Madrid at the season's end.

While PSG eyes European glory in the Champions League quarter-finals against Barcelona, Mbappe's exceptional form suggests a promising end to his tenure with the club. Furthermore, PSG's dominant display solidifies their position at the top of the league table, with second-placed Brest faltering in a 1-1 draw against Lille.