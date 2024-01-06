Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kylian Mbappe laments lack of respect for Lionel Messi during PSG stint

    In a candid revelation, Kylian Mbappe expresses disappointment over the perceived lack of respect shown to Lionel Messi during the latter's time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

    Kylian Mbappe expresses disappointment over the lack of respect shown to Lionel Messi during his tenure with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Messi's departure to Inter Miami in the United States six months ago has seen him thrive in Major League Soccer (MLS), amassing an impressive record of 11 goals and five assists in just 14 matches.

    In a recent media interaction, Mbappe, who himself has stirred speculation about his future at PSG, sheds light on Messi's time in France. Mbappe suggests that Messi did not receive the respect he deserved during his stint at PSG, labeling it as unfortunate. The acknowledgment comes as no surprise, considering Messi faced challenges and even endured boos from French supporters as rumors circulated about his potential departure from the club.

    Messi's departure from PSG was marked by notable discontent from fans, with incidents of booing occurring, even at Parc des Princes. These circumstances likely played a role in influencing the veteran forward's decision to leave the club. Despite being linked with a return to Barcelona, financial constraints prevented the move, leading Messi to join Inter Miami, where he now reunites with former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

    Meanwhile, Mbappe's future at PSG remains uncertain, despite recently confirming an agreement with the club. Real Madrid looms as a potential destination, adding an element of suspense to Mbappe's potential departure from Parc des Princes in the upcoming summer.

