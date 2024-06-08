Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kylian Mbappe gets Toni Kroos' room at Real Madrid training ground; sneak peek into lavish suite (WATCH)

    A video shared by Diego Mengual of Conexion Deportiva on Instagram showcases Kylian Mbappe's lavish room with a view at Real Madrid's training ground.

    football Kylian Mbappe gets Toni Kroos' room at Real Madrid training ground; sneak peek into lavish suite (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

    Real Madrid has taken a significant yet understated step in welcoming French sensation Kylian Mbappe to the club. Despite not having officially presented him to the fans or even published a photo of him in the famed white shirt, the club has already made preparations for his arrival by nailing his name to the door of his own room at the Valdebebas training ground.

    This discreet yet telling gesture has been captured in a video shared by Diego Mengual of Conexion Deportiva. The video showcases the luxurious room that Mbappe will use, whether he needs to stay overnight at the training ground, take a siesta, or simply freshen up. The room offers a stunning view of the training pitches from its balcony, adding to the charm of Mbappe's new surroundings.

    Also read: Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid signals shift in European football power from Premier League to LaLiga

    Interestingly, this room previously belonged to Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos, who has played his final game for the club. The transition of the room from Kroos to Mbappe symbolizes the passing of the torch to a new era, as the club looks forward to the impact the young French superstar will have.

    Mbappe's transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to be finalized at the end of the month when his contract with the French club officially ends. This has delayed the grand presentation that typically accompanies such high-profile signings. Nevertheless, the preparations at Valdebebas indicate that Real Madrid is ready and excited to usher in the Mbappe era.

    Also read: Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid: Frenchman to wear No.9 jersey, switch to preferred choice next year

    Despite other commitments and the formalities of his current contract, Mbappe's presence is already felt in the Spanish capital. Fans eagerly await the official unveiling and the first glimpse of Mbappe donning the Real Madrid jersey. The quiet preparations and thoughtful gestures reflect the club's meticulous planning and the high expectations for their new star.

    As the football world watches closely, the anticipation builds for what Kylian Mbappe will bring to Real Madrid. The understated yet symbolic actions taken so far hint at a promising and exciting future for both the player and the club.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2024, 1:36 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tennis French Open 2024: How Alcaraz learnt from Djokovic upset last year to beat Sinner, seal finals berth (WATCH) osf

    French Open 2024: How Alcaraz learnt from Djokovic upset last year to beat Sinner, seal finals berth (WATCH)

    Tennis French Open 2024: Zverev expects a 'very difficult' clash against Alcaraz in grand finale (WATCH) osf

    French Open 2024: Zverev expects a 'very difficult' clash against Alcaraz in grand finale (WATCH)

    T20 WC 2024, India vs Pakistan: Zomato has this 'bro question' for Babar Azam & Co. ahead of blockbuster osf

    T20 WC 2024, India vs Pakistan: Zomato has this 'bro question' for Babar Azam & Co. ahead of blockbuster

    Shaheen Afridi vs Rohit Sharma in T20Is: Key statistics and analysis osf

    Shaheen Afridi vs Rohit Sharma in T20Is: Key statistics and analysis

    T20 World Cup 2024: All the information about the India vs Pakistan 'match tickets' osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about the India vs Pakistan 'match tickets'

    Recent Stories

    Visiting Calangute? Pay tax to enter or have confirm hotel reservation ATG

    Visiting Calangute? Pay tax to enter or have confirm hotel reservation

    Nagaland state lottery June 08, 2024: Dear Narmada winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery June 08, 2024: Dear Narmada winning number OUT

    Tennis French Open 2024: How Alcaraz learnt from Djokovic upset last year to beat Sinner, seal finals berth (WATCH) osf

    French Open 2024: How Alcaraz learnt from Djokovic upset last year to beat Sinner, seal finals berth (WATCH)

    Anant Ambani-Radhika 2nd pre-wedding festivities: Were celebs gifted designer shoes, gold chains? RKK

    Anant Ambani-Radhika 2nd pre-wedding: Celebs got these EXPENSIVE gifts

    'Kangana Ranaut might have said somethi ng first': CISF constable's mother breaks silence over 'slapgate' vkp

    'Kangana Ranaut might have said something first': CISF constable's mother breaks silence over 'slapgate'

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon