Kylian Mbappe gets Toni Kroos' room at Real Madrid training ground; sneak peek into lavish suite (WATCH)

Real Madrid has taken a significant yet understated step in welcoming French sensation Kylian Mbappe to the club. Despite not having officially presented him to the fans or even published a photo of him in the famed white shirt, the club has already made preparations for his arrival by nailing his name to the door of his own room at the Valdebebas training ground.

This discreet yet telling gesture has been captured in a video shared by Diego Mengual of Conexion Deportiva. The video showcases the luxurious room that Mbappe will use, whether he needs to stay overnight at the training ground, take a siesta, or simply freshen up. The room offers a stunning view of the training pitches from its balcony, adding to the charm of Mbappe's new surroundings.

Interestingly, this room previously belonged to Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos, who has played his final game for the club. The transition of the room from Kroos to Mbappe symbolizes the passing of the torch to a new era, as the club looks forward to the impact the young French superstar will have.

Mbappe's transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to be finalized at the end of the month when his contract with the French club officially ends. This has delayed the grand presentation that typically accompanies such high-profile signings. Nevertheless, the preparations at Valdebebas indicate that Real Madrid is ready and excited to usher in the Mbappe era.

Despite other commitments and the formalities of his current contract, Mbappe's presence is already felt in the Spanish capital. Fans eagerly await the official unveiling and the first glimpse of Mbappe donning the Real Madrid jersey. The quiet preparations and thoughtful gestures reflect the club's meticulous planning and the high expectations for their new star.

As the football world watches closely, the anticipation builds for what Kylian Mbappe will bring to Real Madrid. The understated yet symbolic actions taken so far hint at a promising and exciting future for both the player and the club.

