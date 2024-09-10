Justice for RG Kar banners surface during India's heartbreaking 0-3 Intercontinental Cup loss to Syria (WATCH)

During the India vs Syria football clash, 'Justice For RG Kar' banners brought in by Probashe East Bengal supporters made headlines as the Indian football team faced a crushing 0-3 defeat in their quest for the Intercontinental Cup title on Monday.

During the match, several banners demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered, made an appearance. These banners were part of a broader protest movement that has captured the public’s attention across the city. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage and led to a series of rallies across the country on Monday, termed ‘9-9-9,’ to mark one month since the tragic event occurred on August 9.

Hundreds of protesters gathered across various parts of Kolkata, including Shyambazar, Esplanade, New Town, Jadavpur 8B terminus, Bally, and Mandirtala in Howrah town. They observed a symbolic nine-minute vigil, marked by singing the national anthem and displaying mobile flashlights, in a call for justice for the victim. Ushashi Dey, a college student who participated in the Jadavpur rally, expressed the collective sentiment: “All we seek is justice for her.”

On the football front, the Indian team’s aspirations to win the Intercontinental Cup for the third time were thwarted by a resolute Syrian side. The match began on a grim note for India as Mahmoud Al Aswad scored for Syria in the 7th minute, following a deflected shot from an Indian defender. Despite a few promising moments for India, such as Sahal Abdul Samad’s incisive runs and a couple of missed opportunities, the team struggled to find the back of the net.

Syria maintained their dominance throughout the game, with Daleho Mohsen Irandust doubling their lead in the 77th minute. The match concluded with a third goal from Pablo Sabbag in injury time, sealing Syria’s 3-0 victory. This result was particularly significant as it marked Syria's first-ever title win on Indian soil, a milestone in their footballing history.

The loss was especially disheartening for Manolo Marquez, who was appointed as India’s head coach in July, succeeding Igor Stimac. Marquez’s tenure began on a somber note, as the defeat not only dashed India’s hopes but also underscored the challenges the team faces in regaining its former glory. The team’s inability to convert key chances and their defensive lapses were evident throughout the match, reflecting the need for strategic adjustments moving forward.

