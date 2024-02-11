Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jude Bellingham's brace guides Real Madrid to commanding 4-0 win over Girona (WATCH)

    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

    Jude Bellingham showcased his brilliance with a double strike, propelling league leaders Real Madrid to a commanding 4-0 victory over second-placed Girona on Saturday in La Liga action. Vinicius Junior initiated the scoring and provided the assist for Bellingham's second goal, extending Real Madrid's lead to a formidable five points. Carlo Ancelotti's team overwhelmed the Catalan side, leaving the unexpected title contenders stunned. Bellingham added a third goal shortly after halftime, but unfortunately, he had to leave the field with an ankle injury early in the second half. Rodrygo contributed to the goal fest with an impressive individual effort, emphasizing Real Madrid's dominance over Girona, a team in only their fourth year in the top flight.

    The victory now positions Madrid 11 points ahead of defending champions Barcelona, who are in third place and set to face Granada on Sunday.

    Vinicius praised Bellingham, stating, "Jude is a star, he scores a lot of goals, and I hope he can keep going." The Brazilian forward also commended the team's cohesion, describing them as a family.

    Ancelotti lauded Vinicius for his outstanding performance, labeling him as the best in the world when displaying such skill and attitude. Despite significant injury challenges, Madrid's triumph was convincing, showcasing both swagger and determination.

    Facing a shortage of center-backs due to injuries, Ancelotti humorously remarked, "Today we beat the world record for centre-back injuries."

    Girona, missing key players due to suspension and injuries, struggled against Madrid's superior strength and skill. Michel Sanchez, Girona's coach, admitted the match highlighted the gap between his team and top-level opponents, though he emphasised their still remarkable season.

    Vinicius opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a spectacular strike from the left, setting the tone for the match. Bellingham then doubled the lead with a clinical finish after a superb Vinicius pass.

    Bellingham completed his brace early in the second half, taking advantage of a rebound from Vinicius' shot. Despite the convincing lead, Madrid displayed their depth with Rodrygo's fourth goal, leaving Girona in disarray.

    With a penalty miss from Joselu in the closing moments, Madrid dominated the game from start to finish. Bellingham's injury raises concerns ahead of their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig, but Ancelotti remains hopeful.

