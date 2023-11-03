Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jude Bellingham's ambitious career goals: Real Madrid, Trophies, and the Ballon d'Or

    Football sensation Jude Bellingham outlines his ambitious career goals, which include a plethora of trophies with Real Madrid and even a potential Ballon d'Or win.

    Football Jude Bellingham's ambitious career goals: Real Madrid, Trophies, and the Ballon d'Or osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 12:43 AM IST

    Jude Bellingham has articulated his detailed career aspirations for both Real Madrid and the England national team as he continues to make a remarkable impact at the Spanish club. After his stellar transition from Borussia Dortmund to Los Blancos for an initial €103 million, Bellingham's exceptional performance in Spain has not gone unnoticed. Having already played 13 games in various competitions for Real Madrid this season, the midfielder has impressively netted 13 goals, including crucial late match-winners, and contributed three assists. His most recent feat was a sensational brace that secured a 2-1 victory against Barcelona in El Clasico.

    Following his accolade as the recipient of France Football's Kopa Trophy, Bellingham engaged in a discussion with them and L'Equipe, revealing his strategic outlook for the immediate and near future with Real Madrid and the English national squad. When questioned about his ambitions for the next five years, Bellingham expressed, "I aim for five Champions League titles, a European Championship, and, perhaps, a World Cup. I always maintain an optimistic outlook. I see no reason to compete while expecting defeat. Every year, you must enter each competition with the belief that you can emerge victorious. Otherwise, what's the point? Thus, quantifying specific titles becomes challenging. I prefer to focus on consistently delivering strong performances and playing my game. In five years, if my family remains healthy and content, that's what matters most."

    Subsequently, Bellingham was asked if he aspires to win a Ballon d'Or during that period, akin to some of Real Madrid's most illustrious players. He responded, "It would be an incredible honor. Following in the footsteps of players like Luka [Modric], [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Zinedine] Zidane who have won the award would be a remarkable achievement."

    Bellingham's exceptional performance in the early stages of the 2023/24 season has placed him at the forefront of contenders for next year's Ballon d'Or. With Real Madrid leading La Liga and being one of the favorites to secure the Champions League, his ascent in the football world is nothing short of remarkable.

    Also Read: Six outstanding managers who declined Manchester United: Klopp, Guardiola, Wenger and more

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 12:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Six outstanding managers who declined Manchester United: Klopp, Guardiola, Wenger and more osf

    Six outstanding managers who declined Manchester United: Klopp, Guardiola, Wenger and more

    football Lionel Messi reveals his all-time favourite goal: A solo masterpiece in the UEFA Champions League osf

    Lionel Messi reveals his all-time favourite goal: A solo masterpiece in the UEFA Champions League (WATCH)

    Highest Wicket Takers for India in World Cup history avv

    Highest Wicket Takers for India in World Cup history

    Goosebumps Vande Mataram reverberates in Wankhede Stadium after India crush SL in WC clash (WATCH) snt

    Goosebumps! Vande Mataram reverberates in Wankhede Stadium after India crush SL in WC clash (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: Indian bowlers rattle Sri Lankan team to a record defeat, Shami picks five wickets avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Indian bowlers rattle Sri Lankan team to a record defeat, Shami picks five wickets

    Recent Stories

    Football Six outstanding managers who declined Manchester United: Klopp, Guardiola, Wenger and more osf

    Six outstanding managers who declined Manchester United: Klopp, Guardiola, Wenger and more

    Daily Horoscope for November 3 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Taurus Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 3, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Leo; health of Scorpio may be affected

    Dunki Drop 1 bash: Shah Rukh Khan is 'excited' to romance in films after years reveals King Khan himself; Read ATG

    Dunki Drop 1 bash: Shah Rukh Khan is 'excited' to romance in films after years reveals King Khan himself; Read

    Numerology Prediction for November 3 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 3, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    football Lionel Messi reveals his all-time favourite goal: A solo masterpiece in the UEFA Champions League osf

    Lionel Messi reveals his all-time favourite goal: A solo masterpiece in the UEFA Champions League (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon