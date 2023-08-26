Premier League 2023/24: Julian Draxler declines offer from Crystal Palace

Despite Crystal Palace's expressed interest in acquiring the services of Julian Draxler (29), the accomplished German midfielder has decided against joining the Premier League club, as revealed by Florian Plettenberg's report. This development follows earlier information from RMC Sport's journalist Fabrice Hawkins, who disclosed that Crystal Palace had initiated discussions with Paris Saint-Germain regarding Draxler's potential transfer.

During the previous season, Draxler was loaned to Benfica, where he featured in 18 games under Roger Schmidt, amassing a playing time of 760 minutes and scoring two goals. However, his campaign was marred by injuries. Presently outside the German national team fold, Draxler finds himself in the final year of his contract with PSG. As highlighted by our colleagues at Get French Football News, the midfielder does not align with the strategic vision of the club's new manager, Luis Enrique.

Since his transition from Wolfsburg to PSG in 2017, Draxler's tenure in France has been somewhat underwhelming, leading to his absence from the Germany squad under both Joachim Löw and the current coach, Hansi Flick. Draxler's most notable performance in Ligue 1 was in the 2018/19 season, during which he contributed three goals and eight assists across 31 league appearances.