Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    It's official! Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquires 25% stake in Manchester United for 1.5 billion pounds

    British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has agreed to buy a 25 percent stake worth about 1.25 billion pounds in Manchester United. As part of the deal, Ratcliffe's Ineos Group will take control of the club's football operations.

    football Its official! Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquires 25% stake in Manchester United for 1.5 billion pounds snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 9:54 PM IST

    British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the chairman of Ineos Group, has sealed a landmark deal to purchase a 25 percent stake in Manchester United, with an estimated value of 1.25 billion pounds. As part of this agreement, Ineos Group will assume control of the club's football operations, marking a significant development in the ongoing evolution of the iconic football club.

    The acquisition comes approximately 13 months after the club's owners, the Glazer family, expressed their contemplation of selling to "explore strategic alternatives." The Glazers, an American family, acquired Manchester United for 790 million pounds in 2005. The move by Ratcliffe, 71, is poised to bring fresh perspectives to the club, which has faced challenges both on and off the pitch.

    In addition to the stake acquisition, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group will provide a substantial financial injection of 236 million pounds for future investments into Old Trafford, the historic home of Manchester United. This strategic move aims to bolster the club's financial standing and support its initiatives for sustained success.

    Manchester United has encountered difficulties in recent seasons, with the team struggling on the pitch and failing to secure a Premier League title since 2013. The Glazer ownership has been a source of contention, leading to periodic protests from fans.

    Born in Manchester, Ratcliffe describes himself as a "lifelong supporter of the club." In a statement, he emphasized the untapped potential of the club in recent times and expressed his commitment to leveraging Ineos Group's global knowledge, expertise, and resources to drive further improvement.

    "Whilst the commercial success of the club has ensured there have always been available funds to win trophies at the highest level, this potential has not been fully unlocked in recent times," Ratcliffe said.

    "We will bring the global knowledge, expertise and talent from the wider Ineos Sport group to help drive further improvement at the club, while also providing funds intended to enable future investment into Old Trafford. We are here for the long term and recognise that a lot of challenges and hard work lie ahead, which we will approach with rigour, professionalism and passion. We are committed to working with everyone at the club - the board, staff, players and fans - to help drive the club forward. Our shared ambition is clear: we all want to see Manchester United back where we belong, at the very top of English, European and world football," he added.

    The club say the deal is "subject to customary regulatory approvals" but are "hopeful it will be completed as soon as possible".

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 9:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage WFI affairs snt

    Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage WFI affairs

    Australian captain Healy turns photographer for victorious Indian women's team; leaves internet in awe snt

    Australian captain Healy turns photographer for victorious Indian women's team; leaves internet in awe

    cricket Abrar Ahmed joins growing list of injured players ahead of the Australian Test series osf

    Abrar Ahmed joins growing list of injured players ahead of the Australian Test series

    India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli gears up for Boxing Day Test; video of net practice session goes viral osf

    India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli gears up for Boxing Day Test; video of net practice session goes viral

    Brij Bhushan takes sanyas from wrestling after WFI suspension adds Sanjay Singh is not his relative gcw

    Brij Bhushan takes 'sanyas' from wrestling after WFI's suspension; adds Sanjay Singh is 'not his relative'

    Recent Stories

    New Nostradamus predictions for 2024: PM Modi's re-election, Putin's death, global cyber attacks & more snt

    2024 predictions by 'new Nostradamus': PM Modi's re-election, Putin's death, cyber attacks & more (WATCH)

    Salman Khan sends special Christmas gift hamper to Malaika Arora, actress gives the sweetest shoutout RKK

    Salman Khan sends special Christmas gift hamper to Malaika Arora, actress gives the sweetest shoutout

    Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan wedding: Iulia Vantur, Sohail Khan, Raveena Tandon attend the ceremony in style RKK

    Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan wedding: Iulia Vantur, Sohail Khan, Raveena Tandon attend the ceremony in style

    Seema Haider Rajasthan student's hilarious exam answer on India-Pakistan border goes viral snt

    'Seema Haider': Rajasthan student's hilarious exam answer on India-Pakistan border goes viral

    PMO holds high level meeting takes stock of relief rehabilitation efforts in flood hit Tamil Nadu gcw

    PMO holds high-level meeting, takes stock of relief, rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit Tamil Nadu

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon