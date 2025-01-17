Mohamed Salah's transfer: Al Hilal manager breaks silence on Liverpool star's potential move to Saudi Arabia

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been heavily linked with his move to Saudi Arabia, with the reigning Pro League champions Al Hilal expressing their desire to have him on the board. 

Football Mohamed Salahs transfer: Al Hilal manager breaks silence on Liverpool stars potential move to Saudi Arabia hrd
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 7:46 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 7:46 PM IST

Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has broken his silence over the speculations on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s potential move to the club in the January transfer window. The speculations around the future of Salah have been sprawling ever since he confirmed that the ongoing season will be his last at Liverpool. 

The Egyptian international has been heavily linked with his move to Saudi Arabia, with the reigning Pro League champions Al Hilal expressing their desire to have him on the board. Despite the rumours of Liverpool forward moving to Saudi, the 32-year-old has remained tight-lipped about his future. The speculation about Mohamed Salah’s future has been the major talking point ever since his announcement of leaving Anfield Stadium at the end of the season once the contract expires. 

Also read: Mohamed Salah future: How much Liverpool star can earn if he moves to Saudi Arabia REVEALED

Speaking at the press conference, Jorge Jesus said that it is unlikely that there will be any movement to get Mohamed Salah on the board in the January transfer window. 

“Mo Salah or other big players will not come this winter… but maybe next season.” Al Hilal's manager told reporters. 

Mohamed Salah’s speculations on his move became rife after Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, shared a picture of the Egyptian star in Al Hilal kit on his facebook account. Alalshikh has reportedly given Al Hilal to sign Salah in this January transfer window. After Jorge Jesus’s comments, it appears that Al Hilal will wait for the July transfer window to sign Salah. 

Currently, Mohamed Salah is an integral part of Liverpool led by Arne Slot in the ongoing season as the The Reds are having an impressive season so far as they are at top of the Premier League table with 46 points after 21 matches. Salah will be hoping to leave the club after helping Liverpool to clinch their 20th title of the prestigious tournament. 

Mohamed Slah joined Liverpool FC in 2017, with former manager Jurgen Klopp playing a pivotal role in signing from AS Roma. The Egyptian star went on to become one of the greatest players for the club, having helped the side win the Champions League triumph in 2019 and Premier League title in 2020. Once Salah exits the club at the end of the season, it will be a huge void that won’t be easy to fill for Liverpool. 

If Mohamed Salah joins Saudi Pro League club in the July transfer window, he will join Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Neymar Jr, and Karim Benzema, further elevating the status of the league who has been attracting star players from across the globe. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sanju Samson's Champions Trophy hopes dashed? BCCI said to be upset over batter's Vijay Hazare Trophy absence hrd

Sanju Samson's Champions Trophy hopes dashed? BCCI said to be upset over batter's Vijay Hazare Trophy absence

Will Rohit Sharma play Ranji Trophy? Amid uncertainty, Indian skipper practices in open nets (WATCH) hrd

Will Rohit Sharma play Ranji Trophy? Amid uncertainty, Indian skipper practices in open nets (WATCH)

Watch: Navdeep Singh's joyous meeting with Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan at Arjuna Award Ceremony NTI

Watch: Navdeep Singh's joyous meeting with Kartik Aaryan Kabir Khan at Arjuna Award Ceremony

football Erling Haaland signs new Man City deal until 2034, sends 'here to stay' message to 'dear defenders' (WATCH) snt

Erling Haaland signs new Man City deal until 2034, pens 'here to stay' open letter to 'dear defenders' (WATCH)

Football Real Madrid fans go berserk after Marcelo spotted during Copa del Rey win over Celta Vigo (WATCH) hrd

Real Madrid fans go berserk after Marcelo spotted during Copa del Rey win over Celta Vigo (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urges support for Chum Darang, calls her Arunachal's pride NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urges support for Chum Darang, calls her Arunachal's pride

Texas Instruments Stock Edges Higher Despite Price Target Cut By Wells Fargo Over Slowdown Concerns: Retail Remains Bullish

Texas Instruments Stock Edges Higher Despite Price Target Cut By Wells Fargo Over Slowdown Concerns: Retail Remains Bullish

GlobalFoundries Stock Edges Up Pre-Market As It Expands Packaging Capacity With New Facility: Retail Remains Divided

GlobalFoundries Stock Edges Up Pre-Market As It Expands Packaging Capacity With New Facility: Retail Remains Divided

Novo Nordisk Stock Tumbles As Ozempic Faces US Pricing Scrutiny, Semaglutide Trial Underwhelms: Retail Gets Anxious

Novo Nordisk Stock Tumbles As Ozempic Faces US Pricing Scrutiny, Semaglutide Trial Underwhelms: Retail Gets Anxious

Kolkata hospital introduces first rooftop helipad to overcome traffic congestion in city dmn

Kolkata hospital introduces first rooftop helipad to overcome traffic congestion in city

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Video Icon
Deva Trailer OUT! Shahid Kapoor's Intense Cop Avatar Stuns | WATCH

Deva Trailer OUT! Shahid Kapoor's Intense Cop Avatar Stuns | WATCH

Video Icon
LAVA Fountain Seen as Kilauea Volcano ERUPTS Again in Hawaii | WATCH

LAVA Fountain Seen as Kilauea Volcano ERUPTS Again in Hawaii | WATCH

Video Icon