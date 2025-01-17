Mohamed Salah's transfer: Al Hilal manager breaks silence on Liverpool star's potential move to Saudi Arabia

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been heavily linked with his move to Saudi Arabia, with the reigning Pro League champions Al Hilal expressing their desire to have him on the board.

Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has broken his silence over the speculations on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s potential move to the club in the January transfer window. The speculations around the future of Salah have been sprawling ever since he confirmed that the ongoing season will be his last at Liverpool.

The Egyptian international has been heavily linked with his move to Saudi Arabia, with the reigning Pro League champions Al Hilal expressing their desire to have him on the board. Despite the rumours of Liverpool forward moving to Saudi, the 32-year-old has remained tight-lipped about his future. The speculation about Mohamed Salah’s future has been the major talking point ever since his announcement of leaving Anfield Stadium at the end of the season once the contract expires.

Also read: Mohamed Salah future: How much Liverpool star can earn if he moves to Saudi Arabia REVEALED

Speaking at the press conference, Jorge Jesus said that it is unlikely that there will be any movement to get Mohamed Salah on the board in the January transfer window.

“Mo Salah or other big players will not come this winter… but maybe next season.” Al Hilal's manager told reporters.

Mohamed Salah’s speculations on his move became rife after Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, shared a picture of the Egyptian star in Al Hilal kit on his facebook account. Alalshikh has reportedly given Al Hilal to sign Salah in this January transfer window. After Jorge Jesus’s comments, it appears that Al Hilal will wait for the July transfer window to sign Salah.

Currently, Mohamed Salah is an integral part of Liverpool led by Arne Slot in the ongoing season as the The Reds are having an impressive season so far as they are at top of the Premier League table with 46 points after 21 matches. Salah will be hoping to leave the club after helping Liverpool to clinch their 20th title of the prestigious tournament.

Mohamed Slah joined Liverpool FC in 2017, with former manager Jurgen Klopp playing a pivotal role in signing from AS Roma. The Egyptian star went on to become one of the greatest players for the club, having helped the side win the Champions League triumph in 2019 and Premier League title in 2020. Once Salah exits the club at the end of the season, it will be a huge void that won’t be easy to fill for Liverpool.

If Mohamed Salah joins Saudi Pro League club in the July transfer window, he will join Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Neymar Jr, and Karim Benzema, further elevating the status of the league who has been attracting star players from across the globe.

Latest Videos