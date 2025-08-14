AIFF, FSDL and ISL clubs have reached a conclusion that ISL can only start after SC verdict, Super Cup may happen in six weeks. Strict licensing, youth league changes, and player release for India duty were some of the other items on the agenda.

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) conducted a key meeting with Indian Super League Clubs on August 7. The minutes of the meeting was released on Thursday, August 14. The next meeting is scheduled in seven to 10 days for finalising the Super Cup schedule and review plans for the ISL season kickoff. Earlier, a joint letter was sent to the governing body from 11 football clubs over uncertainty about the league's future. In an official statement, the AIFF said that it had responded to the clubs on August 13, requesting a meeting between the legal counsels of both sides to discuss the issue and decide the next course of action. "The AIFF, on the evening of Friday, August 8, 2025, received a letter from 11 Indian Super League clubs, collectively requesting that the Supreme Court be apprised of the current uncertainty surrounding the ISL. On August 13, the AIFF responded and requested that the legal counsels of the clubs and the Federation meet to hold discussions on the matter and decide on further action," the statement read. The development comes amid growing concerns from stakeholders about the stability of India's top-tier football league.



The meeting, chaired by AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, brought together key stakeholders, including club CEOs of 13 clubs, representatives from FSDL, and AIFF representatives, Vice President NA Haris, Treasurer Kipa Ajay, Chairperson, Finance Committee, Menla Ethenpa, and Chairperson, League Committee, Lalnghinglova Hmar, to address the clubs.

AIFF reassured the clubs that the top-tier league will be held in the country, as has been the norm over the years. "Football is a matter of national interest. Individuals may change, but the game must go on. Given the pre-season requirements and the tight calendar, the Super Cup is expected to take place before the ISL to provide clubs with six to eight weeks of pre-season," AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said.

Key Decisions

Officials agreed that the start date for the new ISL season will be determined only after the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on an ongoing case. Once the judgment is issued, organisers expect to require around 60 days for preparation.



It was decided to move the Super Cup forward, with the tournament likely to take place in about six weeks. The final schedule is expected to be confirmed within 7–10 days.



The meeting also discussed the option of joint representation in court, but this will proceed only if the legal counsels of all involved parties give their consent.



AIFF emphasised there will be no relaxation of club licensing requirements, which must strictly adhere to AFC-aligned statutes.



Clubs requested measures to reduce youth league expenses. AIFF proposed restructuring the competitions to cut travel costs.



In a unanimous decision, clubs agreed to release players for national team duty whenever required.



(With inputs from ANI)