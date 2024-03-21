Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24: Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtus 'delighted' to join Mumbai City FC, hopes to score goals

    Mumbai City FC has secured the signing of Slovakian forward Jakub Vojtus for the remainder of the season, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Thursday.

    football ISL 2023-24: Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtus 'delighted' to join Mumbai City FC, hopes to score goals snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 7:27 PM IST

    Mumbai City FC has secured the signing of Slovakian forward Jakub Vojtus for the remainder of the season, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Thursday. Taking over the number 9 jersey for the Islanders, Vojtus fills the void left by Spanish player Iker Guarrotxena, who has been sidelined due to a knee injury.

    Beginning his career at MSK Zilina, the 30-year-old striker attracted attention from renowned Italian clubs Inter Milan and Chievo.

    With prior experiences in Poland and Romania, Vojtus notably contributed to MSK Zilina's victory in the Slovakian Championship during the 2009/10 season. In the 2020/21 season, he made seven appearances for CFR Cluj, aiding in their triumph in the Romanian Championship.

    Previously representing the Romanian side ACSM Politehnica Iasi, Vojtus has also represented his national team across various age groups.

    Mumbai City FC, the reigning holders of the ISL League Winners Shield, currently leads the points table with three matches remaining against Hyderabad FC (away), Odisha FC (home), and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (away) before the playoffs.

    "Playing in India and for the Mumbai City is a great opportunity for me, and I am delighted to have joined up with one of the best teams in the ISL," Vojtus said.

    "The team has done really well so far being top of the table, and I hope to be able to add to that and score goals and help the team defend the ISL League Shield."

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 7:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Legendary boxer MC Mary Kom to be India's Chef de Mission at Paris Olympics 2024 snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Mary Kom appointed India's Chef de Mission, Sharath Kamal to be flag bearer

    IPL 2024: 'No Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit as skippers...' Fans left emotional after MSD relinquishes CSK captaincy snt

    IPL 2024: 'No Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit as skippers...' Fans left emotional after MSD relinquishes CSK captaincy

    Its Dhoni call respect his decision CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan after Gaikwad named captain ahead of IPL 2024 snt

    'It's Dhoni's call, respect his decision': CSK CEO Viswanathan after Gaikwad named captain ahead of IPL 2024

    IPL 2024: CSK fans disheartened after Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as captain, call it 'end of an era' snt

    IPL 2024: CSK fans disheartened after Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as captain, call it 'end of an era'

    BREAKING Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as new captain of Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2024 snt

    IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings' captain day before opener

    Recent Stories

    Union minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale meets with road accident in Maharashtra's Satara gcw

    Union minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale meets with road accident in Maharashtra's Satara

    ED team reaches Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence for questioning (WATCH) snt

    BREAKING: ED team at Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence to serve summons in excise policy case (WATCH)

    Legendary boxer MC Mary Kom to be India's Chef de Mission at Paris Olympics 2024 snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Mary Kom appointed India's Chef de Mission, Sharath Kamal to be flag bearer

    Crew actor Kareena Kapoor feels younger son Jeh is more like her; Taimur has Saif's sense of humor ATG

    Crew actor Kareena Kapoor feels younger son Jeh is more like her; Taimur has Saif's sense of humor

    ECI makes public details of electoral bonds submitted by SBI; here's how to access it gcw

    ECI makes public details of electoral bonds submitted by SBI; here's how to access it

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon