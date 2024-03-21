ISL 2023-24: Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtus 'delighted' to join Mumbai City FC, hopes to score goals

Mumbai City FC has secured the signing of Slovakian forward Jakub Vojtus for the remainder of the season, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Thursday.

Mumbai City FC has secured the signing of Slovakian forward Jakub Vojtus for the remainder of the season, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Thursday. Taking over the number 9 jersey for the Islanders, Vojtus fills the void left by Spanish player Iker Guarrotxena, who has been sidelined due to a knee injury.

Beginning his career at MSK Zilina, the 30-year-old striker attracted attention from renowned Italian clubs Inter Milan and Chievo.

With prior experiences in Poland and Romania, Vojtus notably contributed to MSK Zilina's victory in the Slovakian Championship during the 2009/10 season. In the 2020/21 season, he made seven appearances for CFR Cluj, aiding in their triumph in the Romanian Championship.

Previously representing the Romanian side ACSM Politehnica Iasi, Vojtus has also represented his national team across various age groups.

Mumbai City FC, the reigning holders of the ISL League Winners Shield, currently leads the points table with three matches remaining against Hyderabad FC (away), Odisha FC (home), and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (away) before the playoffs.

"Playing in India and for the Mumbai City is a great opportunity for me, and I am delighted to have joined up with one of the best teams in the ISL," Vojtus said.

"The team has done really well so far being top of the table, and I hope to be able to add to that and score goals and help the team defend the ISL League Shield."