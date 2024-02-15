Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG secures crucial victory against FC Goa: Coach Antonio Habas reflects on the win

    In a thrilling encounter, Mohun Bagan Super Giant emerged victorious against FC Goa, marking their second consecutive win in the Indian Super League (ISL).

    ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG secures crucial victory against FC Goa: Coach Antonio Habas reflects on the win
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a triumph over FC Goa, achieving their second consecutive victory in the Indian Super League (ISL).

    "This victory against FC Goa holds significant importance for us," expressed Mohun Bagan Super Giant's head coach Antonio Habas following his team's consecutive win away from home. The match, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, saw Dimitri Petratos break the deadlock in the second half with a skillful chip that secured the Mariners' eighth win of the season in 13 games.

    #DimitriPetratos's audacious chip turned out to be the difference maker in #FCGMBSG 🔥👊🏼

    Watch the full highlights: https://t.co/P4I17ErZ7B #ISL #ISL10 #LetsFootball #FCGoa #MBSG #ISLRecap | @JioCinema @Sports18 @FCGoaOfficial @mohunbagansg pic.twitter.com/es7ayyNdGc

    — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 14, 2024

    While FC Goa dominated the first half with better chances, the Mariners shifted the momentum in their favor after the restart, eventually ending the Gaurs' 12-match unbeaten run. Habas praised his team's discipline and determination in the second half, crediting their energy and young players for the turnaround.

    Reflecting on the overall performance, Habas emphasised the significance of the victory, noting that it marks a crucial phase of growth for the team. The win is particularly noteworthy as it halted FC Goa's unbeaten streak, positioning Mohun Bagan Super Giant for continued success.

    Having overcome a challenging phase with three consecutive losses in December 2023, the team, under Habas's leadership, has not suffered a defeat in their last three league matches. Looking ahead, they face NorthEast United FC in their next game, prompting Habas to consider strategic changes to the starting eleven to manage the demanding schedule of three matches within a week, including travel considerations and temperature variations.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
