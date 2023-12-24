Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: Manolo Marquez delighted with FC Goa's clinical win against Mohun Bagan Super Giants

    FC Goa's head coach, Manolo Marquez, expressed delight as his team secured a convincing 4-1 victory against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Matchweek 11 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 3:11 PM IST

    Expressing contentment over the team's commanding 4-1 triumph against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Matchweek 11 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, "FC Goa's Manolo Marquez said, "We executed our game plan effectively in the initial half"

    Moroccan midfielder Noah Sadaoui netted twice, converting a penalty in the 10th minute and adding another just before halftime, complementing Victor Rodriguez's 42nd-minute goal. Dimitri Petratos scored a brilliant free-kick for Mohun Bagan Super Giant, securing a consolation goal just before halftime. In injury time of the second half, Carlos Martinez sealed a 4-1 victory, maintaining FC Goa's undefeated status and their position atop the league table.

    Marquez expressed his joy at overcoming a formidable opponent like Mohun Bagan SG, acknowledging the threat they posed to their league-leading position. In the post-match press conference, he stated, "When you secure a victory against major teams like Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their stadium, it brings great satisfaction."

    While pleased with the overall performance, Marquez voiced concerns about the team's occasional disconnect during certain moments in the game. He explained, "I believe we deserved the win. Our first half was excellent. However, I am a bit worried about the disconnects the team displayed at times. For instance, the Dimi Petratos goal was fantastic, but it highlighted a complete disconnection in injury time of the first half, and unfortunately, it's not the first time."

    Highlighting FC Goa's progress this season, Marquez expressed general satisfaction, saying, "I am very pleased with the team's improvement from the beginning of the season until now. I believe there is still room for further improvement."

    Despite preparing for different scenarios, Marquez acknowledged the unpredictability of football. He said, "We were aware of how Mohun Bagan Super Giant played at the start of the season, which was the system they employed today. However, in the last few games, they switched to a back four, similar to today in the second half. We prepared for both systems, but football can be unpredictable."

    The statistics reflected FC Goa's dominance, with 24 touches in the opposition's box compared to Mohun Bagan SG's four. Marquez emphasized the team's clinical performance in the first half, a quality he felt was lacking in their previous 1-0 victories. He concluded, "Today, I feel we were very clinical in the first half. Perhaps this was a missing element in our earlier games, where we won by 1-0 margins despite having clear chances to score more goals."

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: FC Goa dominates Mohun Bagan Super Giants with 4-1 victory at the Salt Lake stadium

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 3:11 PM IST
