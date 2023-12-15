Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC's Frank Dauwen praises solid defence in gritty win

    Assistant coach Frank Dauwen of Kerala Blasters FC praises the team's formidable defence after a hard-fought 1-0 triumph against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

    Football ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC's Frank Dauwen praises solid defence in gritty win osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 1:29 PM IST

    Following Kerala Blasters FC's hard-fought 1-0 victory against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), assistant coach Frank Dauwen lauded the team's defensive performance. Speaking after the match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, Dauwen emphasised the defensive strength that secured their sixth win of the season, bringing their points tally to 20 from 10 games, on par with league leaders FC Goa.

    The victory, sealed by Dimitrios Diamantakos' penalty, marked Kerala Blasters FC's third clean sheet of the season and their first away from home. Dauwen specifically praised the defensive partnership of Milos Drincic and Marko Leskovic, who played together for the first time this season.

    In a post-match press conference, Dauwen highlighted the team's organized play from the back and acknowledged the overall defensive effort, especially given the absence of Luna, resulting in the unusual pairing of two foreign players in central defense.

    While the first half saw promising chances for both teams, Kerala Blasters FC dominated in the second half, making it challenging for the hosts to breach their defense. Despite controlling the game, Dauwen expressed a desire for more goals, citing missed opportunities in the final third.

    Reflecting on the match, Dauwen regretted the team's failure to convert additional chances, stating, "We had some good offensive actions, but we couldn't score the second goal." Despite the missed opportunities, he praised the team's strategy to press higher in the second half, resulting in the crucial penalty that secured the win.

    Also Read: Lionel Messi's World Cup jerseys fetch $7.8 million at Sotheby's auction

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Lionel Messi's World Cup jerseys fetch $7.8 million at Sotheby's auction osf

    Lionel Messi's World Cup jerseys fetch $7.8 million at Sotheby's auction

    Cricket South Africa vs India: Suryakumar Yadav Injured while fielding in the 3rd T20I osf

    South Africa vs India: Suryakumar Yadav injured while fielding in the 3rd T20I

    Cricket Last Over Drama: Jitesh Sharma's hit-wicket in the 3rd T20I Between South Africa and India osf

    Last Over Drama: Jitesh Sharma gets hit-wicket in the 3rd T20I between South Africa and India

    cricket South Africa vs India 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav smashes a stunning century in 3rd T20I osf

    South Africa vs India: Suryakumar Yadav smashes a stunning 55 ball century in the 3rd T20I

    football Historic! Rebecca Welch to become Premier League's first female referee during Fulham vs Burnley clash osf

    Historic! Rebecca Welch to become Premier League's first female referee during Fulham vs Burnley clash

    Recent Stories

    Infosys' Narayana Murthy reacts after his deepfake videos claiming 'earn Rs 2.5 lakh a day' go viral vkp

    Infosys' Narayana Murthy reacts after his deepfake videos claiming 'earn Rs 2.5 lakh a day' go viral

    7 hot Coffees to be enjoyed during Chilly Winter Evenings ATG

    7 hot Coffees to enjoy during Chilly Winter Evenings

    Redmi Note 13 5G series to launch in India on THIS date Check out expected specs price more gcw

    Redmi Note 13 5G series to launch in India on THIS date; Check out expected specs, price & more

    Advocate General granted time to respond: Karnataka HC sets new date for Yatnal's PIL on DK Shivakumar

    Advocate General granted time to respond: Karnataka HC sets new date for Yatnal's PIL on DK Shivakumar

    Fighter song 'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone ignite the dance floor in new party anthem SHG

    'Fighter' song 'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone ignite the dance floor in new party anthem

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon