Is Marmoush the next Salah? Man City fans hail new 'Egyptian King' after 14-minute hat-trick against Newcastle

Omar Marmoush's stunning hat-trick against Newcastle has Manchester City fans hailing him as the next Mohamed Salah and the new "Egyptian King."

Omar Marmoush’s journey to Premier League stardom has been anything but straightforward. The Egyptian forward, who began his professional career at Wadi Degla in Egypt, had to navigate years of uncertainty before emerging as one of the most talked-about names in English football. Now, following his stunning hat-trick against Newcastle United, Manchester City fans are asking: Could Marmoush be the next Mohamed Salah?

A Rocky Road to the Top

Marmoush’s rise has been built on perseverance. After moving to Wolfsburg in 2017, he spent three years with their reserve team, waiting for a breakthrough that never truly arrived. Loan spells at FC St. Pauli and Stuttgart gave glimpses of his talent, but his numbers were inconsistent. Seven goals in 21 matches at St. Pauli were promising, but he struggled at Stuttgart, scoring just three times in the same number of appearances.

Recognizing his potential, Eintracht Frankfurt secured his services as a free agent. It was there that he truly flourished, catching the eye of Manchester City, who swooped in with a 70 million euros bid during the January transfer window.

Hat-Trick Hero at the Etihad

In just his third Premier League appearance, Marmoush stunned the Etihad Stadium by netting a first-half hat-trick against Newcastle United. The 25-year-old outpaced defenders, found pockets of space with precision, and finished clinically—showing exactly why City invested so heavily in him.

His rapid impact was even more remarkable considering he achieved something that Premier League icons Mohamed Salah, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka never did: scoring a hat-trick in fewer games after their debut.

Man City Fans Hail the new ‘Egyptian King’

Following his electric performance, Manchester City fans flooded social media with praise, quickly anointing him the “Egyptian King.”

"That half of football from Marmoush has shown exactly what Man City have missed this season. Someone else who is clinical in front of goal when teams try and mark Haaland out of the game," wrote one fan on X.

Another remarked, "All Hail the Egyptian King, OMAR MARMOUSH!"

A third fan said, "In a match where I turned in to watch the strikers, Marmoush has caught my eye. First time watching him, he acquires similar positions like Raphinha. Proper baller."

The Next Salah?

The comparisons to Mohamed Salah are inevitable. Both are Egyptian forwards who made their names in Europe before taking the Premier League by storm. Salah, however, is a proven legend, a multiple-time Golden Boot winner, and a Champions League hero for Liverpool.

Marmoush, while immensely talented, is only at the beginning of his English football journey. That said, Marmoush brings qualities that could make him City’s next great attacking force. His ability to play alongside Erling Haaland and exploit spaces left by defenders doubling up on the Norwegian striker is a significant asset. Unlike traditional wingers, he combines direct dribbling, blistering pace, and an eye for goal—traits that have drawn comparisons to his illustrious countryman.

A Bright Future Ahead

While it is too early to place Marmoush on Salah’s pedestal, his first major statement in the Premier League suggests he has all the tools to succeed at the highest level. With Pep Guardiola’s tactical guidance and City’s world-class squad around him, he has every chance to make an indelible mark in England.

If his hat-trick against Newcastle is anything to go by, Manchester City fans might have found their next Egyptian superstar. Whether he reaches Salah’s heights remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—Omar Marmoush has arrived.

