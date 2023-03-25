Is Everton the new EPL side to have violated FFP norms? Will it be handed points deduction and relegation?

FFP violations have increased, with Everton being the latest EPL side accused. While an independent commission would investigate it, the Toffees could be served with a points deduction that could lead to their relegation.

Financial Fair Play (FFP) is one of the most crucial aspects when it comes to the transfer window, as the regulation has been put in place to restrict the clubs from overspending on player signings, which should not be more than the total profit the club earned in the previous season.

However, the violations keep happening, with clubs being accused of the same nearly every season, including the top clubs. While earlier this season, English champion Manchester City was charged with the same, another English Premier League (EPL) club to come into the picture is Everton. The club has been referred to an independent commission to investigate the matter.

It is alleged that the Toffees have violated the regulations for over three years, worth £105 million, while Burnley and Leeds United reported the initial accusations. On Friday night, the EPL came up with a statement that said, “In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred an alleged breach of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules by Everton Football Club to a commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4.”

“The assessment period for which it is alleged that the club is in breach is the period ending season 2021/22. Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The members of the Commission will be appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel, in accordance with Premier League Rules W.19, W.20 and W.26,” added the statement.

“The proceedings before the Commission will, in accordance with Premier League Rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private. Under Premier League Rule W.82.2, the Commission’s final award will be published on the Premier League’s website. The League will be making no further comment until that time,” the statement further read.

In the meantime, Everton came up with its statement: “Everton Football Club is disappointed to hear of the Premier League’s decision to refer an allegation of a breach of Profit & Sustainability regulations to an independent commission for review. The club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations.”

“Everton is prepared to robustly defend its position to the Commission. The club has, over several years, provided information to the Premier League in an open and transparent manner and has consciously chosen to act with the utmost good faith at all times. The club will not be making any further comment at this time,” concluded Everton’s statement.

Possible sanctions

If the Toffees are found guilty, the EPL could impose a heavy fine or hand a points deduction. Currently, the club is placed 15th in the points table and is three points behind bottom-placed Southampton. Thus, a points deduction would certainly relegate Everton if the verdict is delivered by the end of the season.