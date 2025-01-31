Cristiano Ronaldo's stint at Al Nassr: Revisiting top 6 goals by football legend at Saudi club; Watch here

The Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be enjoying his time at the Al Nassr ever since he landed in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh in 2022. Over the last two seasons, Ronaldo has emerged as one of the most prolific goal-scorers in the Saudi Pro League, contributing significantly to the success of Al Nassr. Recently, Ronalde netted a goal for Al Nassr in the team’s 2-1 win over Al Raed at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah on Thursday, January 30.

In the last season of the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo was the highest goal scorer with 35 goals, which is an all-time record in the history of the league. In the ongoing season, Ronaldo is the leading goal-scorer across all competitions for Al Hilal. Last year, the legendary football player scored a total of 43 goals for Al Nassr and national team Portugal. However, Cristiano Ronaldo has been enjoying a successful stint with Al Nassr thus far, with a goal-scoring spree ever since his arrival in Saudi Arabia in 2022.

On that note let’s take a look at top performances by Cristiano Ronaldo for Al Nassr

1. Hat-trick vs Damac FC (2023)

One of the best performances by Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr is his hat-trick of goals against Damas FC in the Saudi Pro League. It was the first season for the Portuguese football legend at the Saudi Pro League club and he showcased his goal-scoring prowess with a stunning display, leading Al Nassr to a dominant victory over Damas FC. A week before scoring a hat-trick against Damas FC, Cristiano Ronaldo netted four goals in Al Nassr’s 4-0 dominant win over Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League. In February alone, Ronaldo scored 8 goals for Al Nassr and won the Saudi Pro League Player of the month.

2. Four goals vs Al Wehda (2023)

Another best performance by Ronaldo for Al Nassr was his four-goal heroics in the Saudi Pro League match against Al Wehda at the King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium. This was the first hat-trick for Cristiano Ronaldo at Riyadh-based club and he scored all three goals inside 30 minutes before scoring the fourth goal on penalty in the 51st minute. The first goal in the 21st minute of Al Nassr’s match against Al Wehda took his league goal tally to 500 goals before he swiftly took the total to 503. Al Wehda defenders couldn’t stop Cristiano Ronaldo’s relentless attacking display as he tore through the opponent’s defense with his precision, focus on the ball, and intelligent movement.

3. Two goals vs Al Hilal (Arab Champions Club Final 2023)

Cristiano Ronaldo played a crucial role in helping Al Nassr clinch their maiden Arab Champions Club title by defeating Al Hilal in the Final in 2023. Ronaldo was leading the team from the front and scored two crucial goals in Al Nassr’s 2-1 win over rivals Al Hilal in the final of the tournament. Al Hilal took a 1-0 lead within six minutes into the second half of the final, giving a tense moment to Al Nassr. However, Cristiano Ronaldo ensured that victory was in Al Nassr’s hand rather than facing a defeat as he netted an equalizer in the 74th minute before scoring his second goal for his side in the 98th minute of the final. He was awarded Man of the Match for his brilliant performance in the Final, and secured his first trophy with the Saudi club.

4. Two goals and Assist vs Al Duhail (AFC Champions League 2023)

When it comes to teamwork in football, Cristiano Ronaldo has been an advocate for it as he ensures every player contributes to the team rather than just a one-man show. This was on display during Al Nassr’s 4-3 win over Al Duhail in the 2023 AFC Champions League match at the King Saud University Stadium. In the first half, Ronaldo scored a goal for Al Nassr to take a 1-0 lead. In 11 minutes into the second half, the football legend assisted his teammate Sadio Mane to score his first goal for the club. Six minutes later, Talisca netted a goal to help Al Nassr take a 3-0 lead. In the 66th minute, Al Nassr were 3-2 over Al Hilal and needed a goal to avoid an equalizer or the opponent take the lead. 15 minutes later, Ronaldo stepped to net a brace for the club and took a 4-2 lead.

5. Hat-trick vs Al Wehda (Saudi Pro League 2024)

One of the finest performances by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2024 was against Al Wehda, where he significantly contributed to Al Nassr’s 6-0 win at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh. The football legend scored a hat-trick of goals for Al Nassr, including the opening goal in the second minute of the match. Al Wehda defenders were clueless as they couldn’t stop Ronaldo from his goal scoring spree in the Saudi Pro League match. Cristiano completed his hat-trick of goals in the 52nd minute, which was also the third goal for Al Nassr. Apart from Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Otavia too contributed to Al Nassr’s dominant victory over Al Wehda.

6. Hat-trick vs Al Fateh (Saudi Pro League 2023)

Al Nassr displayed a dominant performance against Al Fateh with 5-0 win at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sport City. Al Fateh players couldn’t stop AL Nassr from scoring goals, with Cristiano Ronaldo netting a stunning hat-trick to led his team to a victory. The Portuguese football legend gave Al Nassr a lead early in the game and continued his relentless attacking display, finding the net twice more to complete his treble. Apart from Ronaldo, Sadio Mane netted two goals to his Al Nassr’s final tally in the match.

