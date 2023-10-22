Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Goodbye Bobby Charlton! Fans' emotional tribute to Manchester United legend after win over Sheffield (WATCH)

    In an emotionally charged evening, Manchester United paid a heartfelt tribute to club legend Bobby Charlton with a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.

    Manchester United did a touching farewell to Bobby Charlton with emotional victory. In a sad evening for the football world, Manchester United secured a 2-1 win against Sheffield United as they said a heartfelt farewell to the club's legend, Bobby Charlton, who passed away earlier on the same day. The family of the England World Cup winner announced his peaceful passing at the age of 86, prompting an outpouring of tributes from football luminaries, including David Beckham, who hailed him as a "national hero."

    Before the match against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, Manchester United's players paid a moving tribute to Charlton. Captain Bruno Fernandes laid a wreath, and a giant screen displayed an image of the iconic midfielder while the fans reverently chanted his name during the game.

    Manchester City also extended their condolences for Charlton's loss, with Pep Guardiola describing him as "a big legend." City secured a 2-1 win over Brighton, marking their 21st consecutive home victory in all competitions, setting a Premier League record.

    In other matches, Liverpool defeated Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby, while Chelsea and Arsenal battled to a 2-2 draw after the Gunners staged a remarkable comeback. Newcastle cruised to a 4-0 win against Crystal Palace, climbing to fifth in the table. Brentford triumphed 3-0 over Burnley, and Wolves rallied from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1. Luton salvaged a 2-2 draw after being 2-0 down against Nottingham Forest.

    Tottenham, initially topping the table, will return to action on Monday when they face Fulham.

