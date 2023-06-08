Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Argentina to Anfield: #VamosAlexis trends after Liverpool sign World Cup star Mac Allister as new No. 10

    Liverpool have made Argentina's World Cup winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister their first signing of the summer. Will the former Brighton star boost the Reds midfield power?

    football From Argentina to Anfield: #VamosAlexis trends after after Liverpool sign World Cup star Alexis Mac Allister snt
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 3:58 PM IST

    In what has sparked massive excitement among Liverpool fans, the Premier League club on Thursday confirmed the signing of Argentina's World Cup 2022 winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

    "It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done," said the Argentine after his move to Anfield.

    Following reports that Liverpool activated a release clause in his contract on the south coast, the Argentine has joined from Brighton and has signed a five-year contract.

    Mac Allister joined Brighton in 2019, and during the following two seasons, he established himself as a regular starter. In 2022–2023, he scored 10 goals in 35 Premier League appearances.

    He has also developed into a significant player for Argentina, and he made an impression at the 2017 World Cup, starting six straight games as the Albiceleste won the competition.

    Liverpool has struggled with depth in the midfield in recent seasons, so signing Mac Allister early this summer is not anticipated to be the only change made to the centre of the field.

    Here's a look at how Liverpool fans welcomed Mac Allister to Anfield:

