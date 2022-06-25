Florentin Pogba joins ISL side Mohun Bagan; brother Paul sends best wishes

Manchester United and Juventus star Paul Pogba's elder brother Florentin Pogba has signed for Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan, the Kolkata-based club confirmed on Saturday. The 31-year-old defender's last club was Ligue 2 side FC Sochaux-Montbéliard, and he has played in the United States and Turkey.

"I need to know a lot more about the Indian Super League. But I have heard about Indian football from legendary footballers like Nicolas Anelka and Robert Pires who plied their trade here," Florentin told ATK Mohun Bagan's in-house media after completing his transfer from French club FC Sochaux-Montbéliard.

Also read: No place like home! Paul Pogba receives hero's welcome in Guinea - WATCH

"I feel proud to become a Mariner. ATK Mohun Bagan is a legacy club with massive fan-following, one of the most prestigious clubs in Asia. I'm keen to play in front of 70,000 fans," he added.

His brother Paul, who left Manchester United to join Juventus, wished him well, posting on Instagram, "I wish you all the best at your new club ATK Mohun Bagan."

Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando is rebuilding the squad with an eye on the AFC Cup. Before Florentin, the club signed Australian centre-half Brendan Hamill also. Regarding the former, Ferrando said, "Pogba is someone who can build from the back."