    FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Fans dance and chant 'India, India' as Blue Tigers beat Kuwait 1-0 (WATCH)

    India secured a 1-0 victory over Kuwait in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a late goal from Manvir Singh, positioning themselves for a historic chance to advance to the third round.

    FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Fans dance and chant 'India, India' as Blue Tigers beat Kuwait 1-0 (WATCH)
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

    In their 2026 FIFA World Cup second-round qualifiers match on Thursday, India secured a 1-0 victory against Kuwait, courtesy of a late goal from Manvir Singh in Kuwait City. The decisive goal came in the 75th minute when Manvir connected with a Lallianzuala Chhangte cross, delivering a left-footed shot at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

    As the match concluded, Kuwait found themselves with 10 men after Faisal Alharbi received his second yellow card in the third minute of added time. This expulsion resulted from a high boot challenge on Chhangte, leaving Kuwait at a numerical disadvantage.

    India's upcoming challenge in the qualifiers is against Asian champions Qatar on November 21 in Bhubaneswar. Placed in Group A alongside Qatar, Kuwait, and Afghanistan, India aims to secure a spot in the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

    Furthermore, success in the qualifiers not only paves the way to the next stage but also ensures qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. Despite being ranked 106th in the world, the Blue Tigers had previously defeated Kuwait (ranked 149th) on penalties in the final of the SAFF Championships in July.

    Also read: From sidelines to stardom: How Mohammed Shami took the mantle of India's bowling hero in ODI World Cup 2023

    The historic opportunity to advance to the third round of AFC's FIFA World Cup qualifiers is within reach for India, and the upcoming clash against Qatar will be crucial in determining their journey in the prestigious tournament.

    Several Indian fans celebrated the victory over Kuwait, with some chanting 'India, India' as they danced their way to glory. Here's a look at how Indian fans rejoiced the epic win:

