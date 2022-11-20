Qatar World Cup 2022: Heartbreak for hosts as Ecuador's Enner Valencia steals opening show with brace

Enner Valencia fired Ecuador to a 2-0 victory against hosts Qatar in the opening clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, sending shockwaves among Qatari nationals.

After a glittering opening ceremony, the stage was set for high-octane football action, and the clash between Qatar and Ecuador kickstarted dramatically. It was immediately apparent that the FIFA World Cup 2022 opener was about to get going when the referee blew the first whistle with the countdown to kickoff only at "4".

Enner Valencia's header into the net amid pandemonium in the goalkeeping circle appeared to have given Ecuador one of the quickest World Cup finals history goals.

From the minute the ball was pumped into the home team's penalty area, Qatar's Saad Al Sheeb was all over the place, causing confusion that ultimately led to Valencia scoring.

Valencia, who gained notoriety as a cult hero during the 2014 tournament, appeared to have continued where he left off by inciting euphoric celebrations among the South Americans.

There was a problem, though, as VAR's eyes had detected an offside and decided Valencia's goal would have to be disregarded, sparking massive confusion among football enthusiasts. The dazzling new VAR visuals that Premier League supporters may only be accustomed to in European competitions demonstrated that Michael Estrada's foot was offside.

Regardless, a penalty was eventually awarded as Al Sheeb's nightmare continued when he hauled down Valencia in the box just ten minutes later. The former West Ham United striker didn't want to be denied twice, so he converted the penalty kick calmly to score the tournament's opening goal in the 16th minute of the clash, which VAR was powerless to stop.

In the 31st minute, the Fenerbache forward scored his second goal of the game, sparking massive excitement among travelling Ecuador fans as they continued rejoicing through to half-time.

After the break, hosts Qatar showcased a better display, with the home fans spurring them with chants. However, they failed to convert their chances and did not trouble the scores. On the other hand, Ecuador continued their first-half momentum and pressed against a weak Qatari defence. However, the Men in Yellow could not add to Valencia's two-goal sensation before the break.

With this win, Ecuador bagged the first three points in Group A. Ecuador next faces the Netherlands, while Qatar plays against Senegal on November 25.

